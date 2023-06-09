IndyCar STAR enjoys F1 test outing in Budapest

Harry Smith

Friday 9 June 2023 21:57

Alex Palou has enjoyed a test outing with the McLaren F1 team following his victory on the streets of Detroit.

The Spaniard converted pole position to victory at the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix last weekend, fighting off two-time IndyCar champion and street course specialist Will Power for the victory.

READ MORE: LeBron James to make motorsport HISTORY at Le Mans this weekend

Palou, who impressed the F1 world with his FP1 outing for McLaren in Texas last season, is the current championship leader in the NTT IndyCar Series.

The Spaniard has claimed back-to-back pole positions and now holds a 51-point lead over former Alfa Romeo Sauber driver Marcus Ericsson in the championship standings.

Palou hits the track

Palou confirmed the test on his Instagram page, posting a few snaps of himself on track in Budapest.

The post was captioned: "Had a blast driving the F1 car today in Budapest! 🤩

"Thank you @mclaren 👊"

Palou is seen as one of the biggest talents in IndyCar racing, and a potential future option for McLaren's F1 operation.

READ MORE: The exciting force that could END Mick Schumacher's F1 dreams