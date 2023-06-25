Former F1 boss casts doubt on 'TURBULENT' key Red Bull relationship

Shay Rogers

Sunday 25 June 2023 17:57

Red Bull are experiencing one of the most dominant starts to a Formula One season in the history of the sport, having won all eight races held so far.

Two of the most influential men behind the project - Christian Horner and Adrian Newey, have combined to deliver yet another well oiled operation, that seems impossible for the competition to overcome any time soon.

The two started working together in 2005 when Red Bull joined the grid, replacing the outgoing Jaguar team.

Since, the team have achieved six drivers' championships and five constructors' titles, and turned into one of the most dominant forces of the post-millennial era.

Newey and Horner "not necessarily a match made in heaven"

From the outside, things may seem to be going swimmingly well, but former F1 boss Eddie Jordan has insisted that the two still have their altercations.

"I think, even though sometimes it looks somewhat a little bit turbulent from the outside, Adrian Newey has found his natural home.

"It’s not necessarily a marriage made in heaven,” he said. “Sometimes that helps! Adrian can be a fiery guy, and Christian equally so, but it works.”

It's clear that though the two may disagree sometimes, the problems are only minor, with Newey recently signing a new contract to keep him at the team.

The genius designer does understand that his time in the sport is dated, confirming that "my career can't last forever", after helping Red Bull to their 100th win at the Canadian Grand Prix.

With just a handful of races to go until the summer break, the F1 world eagerly awaits to see if Red Bull can go on to win every race this season for the first time in the history of the sport.

READ MORE: Who is Helmut Marko? The genius behind Red Bull rise to power