'FAO PETA' - F1 Twitter snitches on Verstappen after killing a bird in Canadian GP

Ronan Murphy

Sunday 18 June 2023 22:57

Max Verstappen won the Canadian Grand Prix, but left a casualty on the track as he hit a bird while leading the race.

The Red Bull driver told the team over the radio "I think I hit a bird," leading many Formula 1 fans to call for grid penalties, points deductions and worse after the incident.

F1 Twitter was full of tweets after the bird had tweeted their last tweet in Montreal, with one angry user even tagging PETA to highlight the accident as animal cruelty.

Others joked that the bird was his only competition in the race as Verstappen won his fourth race in a row, and moved 69 points clear at the top of the World Drivers' Championship.

Here are some of F1 Twitter's best Verstappen/bird memes from the Canadian GP:

OMG VERSTAPPEN HIT A BIRD? 20 PLACE GRID PENALTY — STACE 🌷 (@StaycMaria) June 18, 2023

Rest in peace to the bird that Verstappen had hit #CanadianGP pic.twitter.com/fpul8ljRFe — Kieran (@KieranMcQueenPW) June 18, 2023

max bird killer verstappen pic.twitter.com/UgdCWvkYxp — jo (@love4ferrari) June 18, 2023

F1 is so easy for Max Verstappen, he's busy playing Angry birds mid race 😭 there is no stopping this man #CanadianGP #P1 pic.twitter.com/KqfwImEwC8 — Aymaan (@aymaan_cfc77) June 18, 2023

verstappen killed a bird this race I reckon he should get 300 pint deduction 👍 — 🎯 (@lfcryan19) June 18, 2023

Verstappen's only challengers today at the #CanadianGP

1) a bird

2) a possible groundhog #F1 — vighnesh (@vgnshkp) June 18, 2023

VERSTAPPEN IS A BIRD MURDERER PLEASE ARREST HIM ASAP PREFERABLE BEFORE HE FINISHES THE RACE @Canada — dylan🎈 (@sfsalsa21) June 18, 2023