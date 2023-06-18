close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX
'FAO PETA' - F1 Twitter snitches on Verstappen after killing a bird in Canadian GP

'FAO PETA' - F1 Twitter snitches on Verstappen after killing a bird in Canadian GP

F1 News

'FAO PETA' - F1 Twitter snitches on Verstappen after killing a bird in Canadian GP

'FAO PETA' - F1 Twitter snitches on Verstappen after killing a bird in Canadian GP

Max Verstappen won the Canadian Grand Prix, but left a casualty on the track as he hit a bird while leading the race.

The Red Bull driver told the team over the radio "I think I hit a bird," leading many Formula 1 fans to call for grid penalties, points deductions and worse after the incident.

F1 Twitter was full of tweets after the bird had tweeted their last tweet in Montreal, with one angry user even tagging PETA to highlight the accident as animal cruelty.

Others joked that the bird was his only competition in the race as Verstappen won his fourth race in a row, and moved 69 points clear at the top of the World Drivers' Championship.

Here are some of F1 Twitter's best Verstappen/bird memes from the Canadian GP:

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x