McLaren reveal MASSIVE upgrade packages spread across multiple races

Jack Walker

Monday 19 June 2023 16:27

McLaren have been languishing outside the points for the majority of the 2023 F1 season so far, but that might be about to change with a “fundamental redesign”.

A large upgrades package is coming to the MCL60 at the British Grand Prix, with the team more eager than ever to give their fans something to cheer at their home race at Silverstone.

All change for the papaya

The redesign, which he called a “major overhaul”, influences “pretty much every single aerodynamic part”.

Team principal Andrea Stella is expecting the new parts to bring a large improvement in track performance, saying that the required changes were glaringly obvious very early in the season.

“Relatively [as] soon as the start of the season, we realised that the car needed a fundamental redesign,” said Stella.

“That’s why the upgrades will be spread over the course of a few races.”

Visible changes, or more floor work?

When asked whether we will see a major change in philosophy that results in bodywork being reshaped, Stella’s answer was clear.

“It will be noticeable. We had to redesign even some parts under the bodywork,” Stella explains.

“That’s also why it took some time to be in condition to deliver these upgrades. I would say it’s pretty much the entire car.”

