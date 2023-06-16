Hakkinen makes WILD prediction for the team that could topple Red Bull

Harry Smith

Friday 16 June 2023 07:57

Mika Hakkinen has made a bold prediction for McLaren's season, claiming that his former team could challenge Red Bull as the season progresses.

The Woking-based team have a major upgrade package to look forward to, but McLaren still have plenty of work to do to find themselves in the top half of the grid, let alone fighting with Red Bull.

READ MORE: F1 chief gives MANIPULATION verdict in stopping Red Bull domination

Despite the impressive performances of both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri this season, McLaren currently hold just 17 points to their name, leaving them tied with Alfa Romeo for sixth in the constructor standings.

Red Bull, in contrast, have a whopping 287 points to their name this season and are cruising to a second consecutive constructor championship.

Hakkinen's McLaren hopes

Hakkinen made his prediction while speaking to Unibet in a preview of the rest of the 2023 F1 season.

“I don’t think anyone is able to catch up this year.

“The only surprise I think we’ll see is McLaren’s possible progress during the next two months."

Norris and Piastri are getting on well as McLaren team-mates

Hakkinen was very confident in his prediction that McLaren will take a major step forward before the end of the 2023 season.

"I think they will surprise us massively.

“Just in terms of the speed of the car, they will probably challenge Red Bull.”

READ MORE: Vettel makes ASTONISHING RETURN with Red Bull announcement