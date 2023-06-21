Rival says ex-F1 star 'needs PUNCH in the face' in astonishing four-letter outburst

Dan McCarthy

Wednesday 21 June 2023 11:57

Romain Grosjean has been described as a "piece of c**p" who should be "punched in the face" by fellow driver Will Power following an incident in IndyCar practice last weekend.

Away from F1 in Canada, the IndyCar series continued with racing taking place at Elkhart Lake in Wisconsin.

Grosjean made the switch to IndyCar racing after leaving the F1 paddock at the end of the 2020 season.

He is not currently battling for an IndyCar title, and sits 13th in the table after eight races.

Practice incident

In practice on Saturday night, he was involved in an incident which led to Power severely criticising the Frenchman's driving.

He appeared to cover his right-hand side when Power was trying to overtake him before quickly going the other way, which caused the Aussie driver to slam on the brakes hard.

Speaking to the media after the session, he did not hold back in his criticism of the former Haas, Lotus, and Renault F1 star.

"It's frustrating because I felt like we were really quick this morning," the Australian racer fumed.

"Grosjean is a piece of crap if you saw what he did this morning. He needs a punch in the face."

Power has certainly had an eventful weekend in IndyCar, after coming to blows with Kiwi Scott Dixon following a separate incident.

The drivers ended up having to be separated by marshals.

