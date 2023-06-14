Alonso issues RAIN warning ahead of Canadian Grand Prix

Matthew Hobkinson

Fernando Alonso is hoping for another "chaotic and wet qualifying" at Montreal, as rain continues to threaten the Canadian Grand Prix – after the Spaniard admitted that the track can cause "surprising" results.

The threat of rain is continuing to mount for this weekend in Montreal. For many, the so-called 'great equaliser' will be a welcome relief for a season that has seen Red Bull dominate every race this year.

Yet Max Verstappen has still proven he is more than capable in the wet, given the showers at both Monaco and Barcelona failed to stop the Dutchman from winning.

Despite this, Alonso is hoping that the combination of rain and new upgrades to the car can see the team challenge as far up the grid as possible.

"We had a busy double header with Monaco and Spain and came away with 32 points as a team," he told the Aston Martin website.

"The atmosphere in Spain was phenomenal, but we had a difficult Saturday and didn't quite have the pace on Sunday to put a show on for the fans.

"Next up is Montreal, which is a historic circuit in Formula 1 and I have fond memories racing here. Last year, for example, I started second on the grid after a chaotic and wet qualifying session.

"It might rain again this weekend, so we will be keeping one eye on the radar.

"The circuit is fun and while overtaking can be difficult it can also throw up surprising races, so we will be prepared for anything.

"We have some upgrades this weekend and our aim is to have a smooth weekend and score the most points possible."

