Alonso pledges to 'CRUSH' Red Bull and Mercedes

Harry Smith

Monday 5 June 2023 19:27

Fernando Alonso has claimed that Aston Martin will 'crush' their competition when the teams head to Canada in two weeks' time.

The Silverstone-based team endured their trickiest weekend of the season so far at the Spanish Grand Prix with both Lance Stroll and Alonso struggling for pace relative to Mercedes.

READ MORE: Alonso takes aim at Hamilton with SALTY Verstappen claim

The former climbed from P5 into the podium positions on the opening lap but struggled for pace once the field settled down, while Alonso climbed through the field to take a P7 finish.

After taking five podiums from the previous six races, 14 points will be a disappointing return for Aston Martin as they head into Stroll's home grand prix.

Alonso: We'll crush them in Canada

“After starting quite far back, I was able to recover," Alonso said to the media after the Spanish Grand Prix.

"But only up to a certain point. Both Russell and Checo were faster than us today, so there was a lot of work to do.

“Looking at the Constructors, it’s true that Mercedes gained some important points, but we again gained points on Ferrari."

Alonso couldn't provide his home crowd with an impressive result in Barcelona

Alonso then set his sights on the top teams ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix.

“In Canada, we’ll bring more things, and in Silverstone too… It will all depend on which team is bringing updates.

“Even then, with a normal qualifying, we would have started alongside Hamilton and could have had some better chances.

“I think it’s just one race – and then in Canada, we crush them.”

READ MORE: Alonso reveals Mercedes 'CONCERN' in cheeky dig at Ferrari