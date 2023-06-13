HUGE hit to F1 driver's future as High Court challenge DISMISSED

Dan McCarthy

Tuesday 13 June 2023

Nikita Mazepin has admitted that his hopes of returning to F1 are 'difficult' after he lost a High Court case against the UK government to try and get the sanctions imposed upon him lifted.

Mazepin was hit by UK sanctions after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February last year and subsequently lost his race seat at Haas after a year with the team.

Part of the sanctions means that all his UK assets are frozen while he has also been barred from entering the country, while the European Union and Canada have imposed similar restrictions.

His barrister Rachel Scott argued: “He missed the 2022 season and, almost certainly, the 2023 season and, whilst those sanctions are in place, no Formula 1 team will take him on as a test, reserve or full driver.”

The judge dismissed his claim.

Mazepin disappointed with verdict

The Russian racer was let go by Haas on the eve of the 2022 season and replaced by Kevin Magnussen.

Since then, he has attempted to fight restrictions imposed on him and is not preparing to give up easily as he will be back in court on July 19, this time up against Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.

“I really hope I will have the opportunity to return to Formula 1, but today it looks quite difficult,” the 24-year-old told the Tass news agency.

“If sanctions are lifted and things are not as they are now, then I am ready.

“I have a lot of legal colleagues who are working to give me the opportunity to return to the sport, but at the moment there is no great success.”

