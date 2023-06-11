Wolff rues Mercedes' BIG weakness compared to Red Bull

Dan Ripley

Toto Wolff has conceded that Mercedes are still well off the pace of Red Bull despite recording a superb double podium at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton finished inside the top three for just the second time this season when he took second place while George Russell collected his first podium after following his team-mate home.

However, Max Verstappen still finished a comfortable 24 seconds ahead of the lead Mercedes to rubber stamp Red Bull’s dominating start to the season.

Red Bull have now won all seven of the grands prix this season with the Dutchman leading the world championship from team-mate Sergio Perez by 53 points – the equivalent of two race wins.

Mercedes’ upgrades failed to flourish when introduced in Monaco but seemed to have a positive effect around Catalunya.

Still work to do for Mercedes

Wolff though guarded against any huge development from having taken place, insisting that conditions favoured Mercedes last time out and that they were still significantly behind Red Bull.

“Our car is finally working, but we need to stay humble and still do a lot of work”, he told Sky Italia.

Lewis Hamilton (second left) and team-mate George Russell claimed a double podium in Spain

“We’re still very far away from Max in terms of race pace. The track conditions were very good for our car today.

“Lewis had always supported the team, even when we had a hard time when the car was undrivable; he always kept a positive mindset, the same as George.”

”Russell was faster than Perez today. The strategy worked; he was very solid. I’m still not completely happy; you will see a proper smile when we’re going to win again.”

