Rival F1 team eyeing SHOCK move for Fernando Alonso

Alfa Romeo team principal Alessandro Alunni Bravi has confirmed that he would like to sign Fernando Alonso for the Audi Sauber project in 2026.

Audi will take over the Alfa Romeo project in 2026 and with both Zhou Guanyu and Valtteri Bottas expected to return next season, Bravi has plenty of thinking to do about his driver line-up.

Adding further chaos into the mix is Sauber junior driver Theo Pourchaire, who is currently fighting for the F2 title with the likes of Frederik Vesti and Ayumu Iwasa.

However, a left-field name could be in contention for a spot with the Audi team after Alunni Bravi made his admiration for Fernando Alonso public knowledge.

Bravi's Alonso admiration

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Alunni Bravi said: “I would always sign Fernando, even at 45 years or more.

“I was able to get to know him well at McLaren when I was the manager of Stoffel Vandoorne, who was his team-mate.

Alonso has recorded five podiums in the opening seven rounds of the 2023 season

"I was able to see first-hand the work he can do on a day-to-day basis as a driver, his ability, his great determination.

“He is a champion. You don’t win two F1 world titles if you don’t have certain characteristics.

"It’s a pleasure for me to see him.”

