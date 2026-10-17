Max Verstappen GT World Challenge results: Times and positions from Portimao

Saturday's GT World Challenge Endurance Cup season-ender at Portimao was won excellently by the Mercedes-AMG Team GetSpeed No. 17 car, driven by Maximilian Gotz, Ralf Aron and Fabian Schiller.

Max Verstappen's brief sojourn to GT racing this weekend ended in disappointing fashion, the four-time F1 champion coming with the race essentially already lost – although he made the best of his 45 minutes on track, making a string of overtakes in a frenetic stint to finish ninth.

The No. 3 Verstappen Racing car had worked its way up from 13th to sixth in the hands of Ben Barnicoat and Chris Lulham as the three-hour race approached the two-thirds mark when disaster struck.

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Lulham hit Luca Stolz in the No. 48 Mercedes and spun it around while entertaining a bold overtake, picking up a race-ruining drive-through penalty for his troubles just before handing over to Verstappen for the final stint.

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Mercedes team take excellent win from Porsche pair

Brilliant stints from Aron and Schiller took advantage of a strong opening stanza from Gotz to storm to a great victory in the Mercedes-AMG Team GetSpeed No. 17, driving away from the No. 80 and No. 2 Porsches.

A late safety car backed the field up to threaten the No. 17's win and challenge Schiller, but the German was able to rebuild his gap and get to the line five seconds clear of the No. 80.

Valentino Rossi and his No. 46 team were classified down in 50th, failing to finish the race after starting from the back and then suffering suspension damage.

GT World Challenge race results from Portimao

Pos Car # Class Drivers Team Car 1 17 Pro Cup Ralf Aron, Maximilian Götz, Fabian Schiller Mercedes-AMG Team GetSpeed Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO 2 80 Pro Cup Ricardo Feller, Thomas Preining, Bastian Buus Lionspeed GP Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) EVO 3 2 Pro Cup Morris Schuring, Dorian Boccolacci, Alessio Picariello Boutsen VDS Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) EVO 4 71 Gold Cup Frederik Schandorff, Malte Ebdrup, Simon Birch Selected Car Racing Ferrari 296 GT3 EVO 5 30 Silver Ignacio Montenegro, Matisse Lismont, Amaury Cordeel Team WRT BMW M4 GT3 EVO 6 59 Pro Cup Joseph Loake, Dean MacDonald, Jack Hawksworth Garage 59 McLaren 720S GT3 EVO 7 998 Gold Ugo de Wilde, Tim Tramnitz, Jens Klingmann Rowe Racing BMW M4 GT3 EVO 8 6 Silver Anthony Bartone, Cesar Gazeau, Aurelien Panis GetSpeed Team Bartone Bros Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO 9 3 Pro Cup Max Verstappen, Ben Barnicoat, Chris Lulham Mercedes-AMG Team Verstappen Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO 10 50 Pro Cup Lilou Wadoux, Arthur Leclerc, Albert Costa AF Corse Ferrari 296 GT3 EVO 50 46 Pro Cup Neil Verhagen, Max Hesse, Valentino Rossi Team WRT BMW M4 GT3 EVO

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