There is a lot of pressure on F1 star Liam Lawson to perform at the US Grand Prix next weekend.

No, not on the track (well, a bit on the track), but in an actual musical performance on stage, as part of his Racing Bulls team's 'Garage Sessions'.

The event will be held at Inn Cahoots in Austin on the Thursday evening before the race, with 'Liam Lawson and Friends' (his brother, Marcus, and his two childhood friends, Thomas and Harrison) headlining the event and Jonathan Capeci, Scoot Teasley, Jess Farren, Alison Nichols, and Drake Milligan also on the bill.

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The team have previously held Garage Sessions evenings in Melbourne and Las Vegas, but this is the first time that 24-year-old New Zealander Lawson has been summoned to get on stage with his guitar.

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Lawson: Excited, but very nervous to play in Austin

Lawson admitted that he's 'nowhere near' as nervous for an F1 race as he is about stepping up on stage to perform with his brother and friends, admitting that he hasn't exactly been able to pack in the rehearsal time of late.

“I’ve tried to pick songs that aren’t super difficult, especially vocally," he admitted.

"I don’t play with these guys ever, really. We’re all so busy. I maybe see them every two or three years, if I’m lucky.

"The main thing is that we have fun and use the moment to connect with the fans in Austin.”

"[I'm] excited, but also very, very nervous," he added. "To have my brother and childhood friends with me, who I’ve played with since I was eight years old, is pretty cool.”

Expect country, and a 'campfire vibe'

What sort of music should you be expecting in Texas on Thursday? Here's a hint: “Country music is my favourite. It has that campfire vibe where everyone can get involved. It’s a bit simpler on guitar, too.”

Lawson isn't the only driver on the grid to dip a toe into music, of course. Charles Leclerc is a talented pianist who has released a couple of his own pieces, while Lewis Hamilton featured on Christina Aguilera's song 'Pipe' under the pseudonym XNDA back in 2018.

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