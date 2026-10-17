Christian Horner could face some uncomfortable questions about his shock Red Bull exit when he kicks off his UK speaking tour in York tonight (Saturday October 17).

Horner was dismissed in July 2025 after 20 years at the helm of Red Bull, later receiving a £66.98million compensation package.

Horner, who is looking to return to the sport in the future, is currently promoting his new memoir 'Drive' - which will be officially released to the public next Thursday (October 22).

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To coincide with that release, Horner is undertaking a five-city speaking tour in the UK, which begins at York's Barbican tonight (Saturday October 17).

After York, Horner will move on to Glasgow on Sunday October 18, Nottingham on Monday October 19 and Bath on Tuesday October 20. He will close out the tour in London on Monday October 26.

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Horner tour includes live Q and A with fans

Horner, who has been undertaking a whirlwind of media interviews this week to promote that new book, is expected to provide 'an evening of candid conversation' about his career in Formula 1.

Interestingly, he is also allowing fans to put questions to him, with organisers revealing: "Following the conversation, Christian Horner will take questions from the audience in a live Q&A, giving fans the opportunity to hear his thoughts on Formula 1, leadership, competition, and the stories behind the book."

Christian Horner will take questions from fans.

When will Horner return to F1?

Once the dust settles after this eagerly-awaited book drop, attention will return again to when Horner might return to F1.

He has been consistent in saying that he would only consider a bigger role than team principal moving forward, and one where equity/shares in the team were also part of the deal.

Horner was recently linked with the role as team principal at Ferrari, but claims comments he made in an interview describing the Scuderia as "the dream" were taken out of context.

Alpine have also been mentioned as a potential landing spot, with Otro looking to offload its 24 percent stake in the French team.

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