The father of Mercedes F1 sensation Kimi Antonelli has spoken out after a surprising claim from Prince Albert II of Monaco sparked speculation about the championship leader's future plans.

Antonelli has enjoyed a stunning 2026 season, becoming the youngest driver ever to win the Monaco Grand Prix in June, and he is now about to become the sport's youngest ever world champion. The 20-year-old leads the Drivers' standings by 102 points with just six races remaining.

But while the Italian prodigy continues to make headlines on the track, it is his potential plans away from F1 which have now attracted the attention of Monaco's royal family.

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And his father Marco has delivered an emphatic response to the suggestion that his son could be preparing for a major change.

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Monaco prince makes Kimi Antonelli claim

The speculation began when Prince Albert II gave an interview to Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera ahead of a historic state visit by Italian president Sergio Mattarella.

During a discussion about the number of Italian sporting stars who have made Monaco their home, including tennis superstar Jannik Sinner, the prince made a surprising reference to Antonelli.

He claimed that the Mercedes driver was "thinking of moving to Monaco", suggesting that the 20-year-old could become the latest big name to settle in the principality.

Prince Albert also explained that while financial considerations undoubtedly attract wealthy athletes to Monaco, quality of life, climate and security are major factors behind its popularity. The majority of F1 drivers already live there.

Prince Albert - said Antonelli could move to Monaco.

The comments sparked speculation that Antonelli could be preparing to leave San Marino, where he currently lives, in favour of the glamorous Mediterranean destination.

But it appears that nobody has told his father.

Kimi Antonelli's father delivers firm response

Speaking to Italian newspaper Il Resto del Carlino, Marco Antonelli made it clear that a move to Monaco is not on the family's agenda.

"San Marino is an excellent overall compromise, even for an F1 driver," he explained, adding that the family are happy with their current arrangements and see no need for a change.

Marco, who runs his own motorsport operations from San Marino, has been based in the republic for seven years, with his son subsequently joining him. He admitted that the speculation surrounding a potential switch to Monaco had taken him by surprise.

"We don't know who started this rumour," he said, before explaining that his son had always enjoyed living in San Marino.

The young Mercedes star has established strong connections with the area, where he enjoys a relatively peaceful life away from the relentless spotlight of Formula 1.

His father's racing operations are also based there, providing another reason for the family to remain in the tiny republic.

San Marino officials respond to F1 rumours

The speculation has not gone unnoticed by officials in San Marino either, with Secretary of State for Sport Rossano Fabbri moving to reassure those concerned about losing their most famous sporting resident.

Fabbri said he was unaware of any decision by Antonelli to leave the country, a position now reinforced by the driver's father.

The Mercedes star's presence has become a source of considerable pride in San Marino, particularly during his remarkable rise to the top of F1.

And while Monaco remains an attractive destination for many of the sport's biggest names, it appears Antonelli has no immediate intention of following them.

For now at least, Prince Albert's suggestion of a high-profile new arrival looks to have been firmly knocked back by the Antonelli family.

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