Max Verstappen and Álex Palou are both in top form in their respective championships and one day they could yet meet on a racetrack.

Verstappen is right back in form in F1 while Palou is a five-time IndyCar champion, and both have raced in GT3 racing. The Dutchman is hoping they both take on the same race soon.

Since joining IndyCar, the brilliant 29-year-old Palou has not only competed in prototype races in IMSA and at Le Mans, but has also taken part in two GT3 races.

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In 2024, and earlier this month, he raced in the Indianapolis 8 Hour with Lone Star Racing’s Mercedes-AMG. His debut race saw him complete 11 laps less due to a transponder issue. In the 2026 edition of the Indy 8H, he didn’t get to race at all after teammate Lin Hodenius was involved in a crash during the fifth round.

There were rumours that the five-time IndyCar champion might join Verstappen and Chris Lulham at Portimão this weekend, but ultimately, Ben Barnicoat was selected. We will have to wait a little longer for the big clash of the titans.

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Verstappen vs Palou: Max wants it

Verstappen is determined to some day share a racetrack with Palou - whether it is as team-mates sharing a car or as competitors battling each other remains to be seen.

“There are so many skilled drivers with years of experience who race these GT3 cars day in and day out,” the Dutchman explained at Portimao when discussing the challenges of the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup. You can watch Verstappen in action live all weekend.

Palou revealed before the Indy 8H how much he enjoys the close competition in GT3 racing, even with the cars being very different. Verstappen completely agrees.

“It makes sense that the differences are minimal," he said.

"Driving this type of car is a bit outside my comfort zone, but I love the challenge. I enjoy competing across a variety of categories.

"As for Alex, we’ve raced online against each other before. We haven’t shared the track in person yet, but I’m definitely looking forward to the day that changes.”

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