Formula 1's 2026 season has turned into one of the more unpredictable title fights in years, and after the Singapore Grand Prix on October 11, it's rookie sensation Kimi Antonelli, not one of the sport's established names, setting the pace. With six races left on the calendar, the margin at the top is still wide enough to matter but tight enough to keep every session worth watching.

A Rookie Leads the Way Into the Final Six

Antonelli heads into the closing stretch with 340 points, six wins and six poles for Mercedes, a tally that's put him comfortably clear of the field at a stage of his career when most drivers are still finding their feet. George Russell sits second on 238 points, with Lewis Hamilton third on 229 in his first full season with Ferrari.

The Contenders Chasing Him

Behind that trio, Max Verstappen (221) and Charles Leclerc (215) aren't out of it mathematically, but both need Antonelli to stumble more than once. Lando Norris, on 201, is the best-placed McLaren driver, though a 139-point gap to the leader is a tall order with only five rounds remaining.

Circling Toward the Season's Climax

The calendar doesn't let up from here. Austin hosts the United States Grand Prix on October 23-25, followed by Mexico City on October 30-November 1 and Brazil a week later. Then comes the part of the schedule drivers tend to dread and fans love: a finishing triple-header in Las Vegas (November 19-21), Qatar (November 27-29) and Abu Dhabi (December 4-6).

The Triple-Header Gauntlet

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Three races in three weekends, on three continents, is as much a test of team logistics as driving skill. Title fights have swung on exactly this kind of stretch before, and with the points gap still closeable, it's unlikely to be a coronation tour for Antonelli.

How Canadian Fans Are Following the Action

For readers tracking every twist, GPFans' running standings and schedule coverage is a good place to keep tabs on how the picture shifts race by race. A growing number of Canadian fans are also following along through licensed sports betting, now that Ontario operates a regulated igaming market overseen by the province's gaming authority rather than offshore operators.

What "Regulated" Actually Means for Bettors

In practice, it means standard player protections — deposit limits, self-exclusion tools, and age verification — are baked into any Ontario-licensed platform.

Motorsport markets, including race winner and podium bets for the remaining 2026 rounds, are available through operators such as Play at Lucky Casino, which holds an AGCO registration for the Ontario market.

FAQ

Who is leading the 2026 F1 drivers' championship? Kimi Antonelli, with 340 points for Mercedes after the Singapore Grand Prix. How many races are left in the 2026 season? Six: the United States, Mexico City, Brazil, Las Vegas, Qatar and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix. What is the "triple-header" everyone mentions? It's the season-closing run of Las Vegas, Qatar and Abu Dhabi, held on three consecutive weekends. Can Canadian fans legally bet on F1 races? Yes — Ontario residents can use AGCO-licensed sportsbooks that offer motorsport betting markets. Where can fans follow live standings as the season wraps up? Official sources like Formula1.com and ongoing GPFans coverage track the standings after every session.

Conclusion

Antonelli's lead is substantial, but five races — including a brutal closing triple-header — is still enough time for the title picture to change. Whether you're refreshing standings pages or following along through a legal Ontario sportsbook, the next six weeks of F1 are shaping up to be worth the attention.