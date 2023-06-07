Mercedes BELIEVE as Ted Lasso inspiration revealed after Spanish GP

Matthew Hobkinson

Mercedes have issued a rallying cry for their fans to "believe" in them, after they took to social media to share a doctored image from Apple TV show Ted Lasso.

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell charged through the field to record a season-best result for the Silver Arrows in Barcelona.

A double podium gave fans a glimmer of hope that the team could put their early-season struggles behind them following a significant design change to the W14.

And Mercedes are asking fans to stick with them this season after they posted a picture of the famous 'believe' sign from hit comedy Ted Lasso in Mercedes colours.

In the show, Lasso, played by Jason Sudeikis, takes charge of the struggling fictional Premier League side AFC Richmond. Although initially knowing virtually nothing about football, the American's mantra of everybody 'believing' in themselves and their team-mates is a constant throughout the show.

This is symbolised by a sign with only the word 'believe' being taped on the wall in the changing room. And Mercedes could not help but cheekily alter the same sign in the team's green and white colours.

Can Mercedes believe?

Although Hamilton and Russell finished 24 and 32 seconds behind Max Verstappen , there was plenty to celebrate over what was a clear step in the right direction for the team.

The seven-time. world champion was in an optimistic mood after the Spanish Grand Prix, as he admitted that he is approaching things with a "glass half-full" perspective.

Ahead of next weekend's race in Montreal, Mercedes will be hoping that if they continue to believe, the gap to Verstappen may just shrink smaller and smaller.

And if Ted Lasso's storylines are anything to go by, they might even manage to catch the Dutchman by the end of the season.

