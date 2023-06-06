Norris deals BRUTAL low blow to Leclerc

Matthew Hobkinson

Tuesday 6 June 2023 10:57

Lando Norris interrupted a Charles Leclerc interview at the Spanish Grand Prix by playfully hitting the Ferrari driver in his lower stomach, causing the Monegasque driver to burst into laughter.

On the track, it was a weekend to forget for both Leclerc and Norris after the pair finished outside of the points during the race at Barcelona.

Norris, who qualified in third, made contact with Lewis Hamilton on the opening lap. Damage to his front wing saw him come into the pits and tumble down the order to last place, with the McLaren driver only managing to recover to 17th.

For Leclerc, the damage was done on Saturday when he failed to make it out of Q1. The 25-year-old went on to cross the line in 11th just outside of the points, but even the gain of eight places would not help improve his mood.

Yet before the race got underway, both Norris and Leclerc were in much better spirits, shown when the McLaren driver tried to interrupt Ferrari man's interview by hitting him in the lower stomach.

Leclerc saw the funny side of things as he regained his composure to carry on with the interview while Norris walked off out of shot.

Without a race this weekend coming, the attention turns to Canada the following week with both Ferrari and McLaren having plenty of work to do in order to improve on disappointing results in the Spanish Grand Prix.

Leclerc and Norris head into Montreal sitting seventh and 11th respectively in the drivers' standings, while Ferrari and McLaren find themselves fourth and sixth in the constructors' championship.

