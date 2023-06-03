Sargeant's Spanish GP shunt reveals SURPRISING Williams car feature

Harry Smith

Saturday 3 June 2023 21:13

The details of the floor of the Williams car have been exposed for all to see after Logan Sargeant collided with the barriers during FP3.

Williams' American driver dipped a wheel onto the inside curve at turn 14, sending him across the gravel and into the wall.

READ MORE: FP3 red flagged after Sargeant crashes at NEW Barcelona final corner

James Vowles' team have struggled at the back end of the field all weekend long and that incident will further damage Sargeant's confidence with the rookie still yet to score his first F1 points.

The incident has also led to the Williams floor being unveiled as the car was transported back to the grid following Sargeant's FP3 shunt.

Williams' floor ridicule

With detailed photographs now available of the Williams floor, the F1 community are putting on their best aerodynamicist impressions in a bid to analyse.

Compared to the floors of Mercedes and Red Bull's challengers, both of which were broadcast to the public after crashes in Monaco last weekend.

Logan Sargeant's FP3 session came to an end before the session was ten minutes old

While the RB19's immensely complicated floor has drawn admiration and intrigue up and down the paddock, engineers are unlikely to be losing sleep over the FW45's floor.

Williams' 2023 challenger looks notably more simplistic than that of Red Bull and Mercedes, perhaps explaining some of the car's downforce struggles this season.

The difference in floor complexity between the Red Bull and Williams is eye opening pic.twitter.com/GPDrnMF1uC — Dan - EngineMode11 (@EngineMode11) June 3, 2023

READ MORE: F1 Qualifying Results: Spanish Grand Prix 2023 times