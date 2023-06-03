FP3 red flagged after Sargeant crashes at NEW Barcelona final corner

Harry Smith

Saturday 3 June 2023 12:46 - Updated: 12:56

Logan Sargeant caused a red flag early on during Saturday's FP3 session for the Spanish Grand Prix, falling victim to the track layout changes in sector three.

The American driver dipped a wheel on the inside curve, sending him on a trip through the gravel trap and ending his session early.

This shunt is another disappointing moment for Sargeant, who struggled to make an impact at the Monaco Grand Prix last weekend.

Sargeant's Spanish shunt

Logan Sargeant's FP3 session lasted fewer than ten minutes after he was caught out by the newly-introduced right-hander at turn 13.

The 22-year-old American is already under pressure as he battles to secure his long-term F1 future with Williams, and this crash will do him little good as he seeks to impress his Williams bosses.

The Monaco Grand Prix was a weekend to forget for Sargeant

Sargeant is yet to score a point since making his F1 debut at the opening round of the season in Bahrain and with rumours linking Mick Schumacher to his seat for 2024, this incident will only add to the pressure.

With wet weather expected for both qualifying and the Spanish Grand Prix, this could be the last dry running we see this weekend.

