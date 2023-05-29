F1 Spanish Grand Prix weather forecast

Dan Ripley

Monday 29 May 2023 15:57

For the third week running, the Formula One weekend could be hit by rain with the Spanish Grand Prix in line for a rare dampening.

Imola's tragic flooding of course led to the race being understandably cancelled earlier in May, while the Monaco Grand Prix was hit by an unexpected shower that helped bring the race to life.

But now the Spanish Grand Prix at the Catalunya circuit could also be by the elements.

As the weekend approaches, here is the full forecast.

Spanish Grand Prix weather forecast

Friday

According to Met Office reports, both Friday practice sessions are expected to remain dry albeit run with a mixture of sunny and cloudy spells - with a light chance of showers.

There may be the possibility of rain on Thursday so the drivers may have to lay down some rubber on a green track ahead of collecting set-up data this weekend.

This won't be so much of a problem around Barcelona, as the venue is notorious for the amount of testing and races the teams have done at the circuit for many years now.

Saturday

Qualifying on the Saturday is expected to be similar to Friday's conditions, with temperatures hovering around 21 and 22 degrees Celsius but expected to get warmer as the evening draws in.

There is a small chance of showers at around 10 per cent, but it was this figure that was reported ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix which of course was hit be rain on Sunday.

While many forecasts predict a dry day, weather.com expect a 71 per cent chance of showers in nearby Barcelona during Saturday.

Sunday

Forecasts are largely similar to the previous two days for most forecasts although weather.com is again the exception, believing persistent rain is a slightly bigger threat than offered during qualifying on Saturday at around 74 per cent.

Wind is not expected to be too much of a problem with just a light breeze expected heading from a south east direction towards the drivers as they run down the long main straight.

