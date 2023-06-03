F1 Qualifying: Spanish Grand Prix start time and TV channel
F1 Qualifying provides 60 minutes of incredible, breathless, jaw-dropping drama and today (Saturday June 3) it takes centre stage at the 2023 Spanish Grand Prix in Catalunya.
All 20 drivers will take to the track in the hope of producing a blistering lap to set themselves up for a strong race on Sunday.
Max Verstappen for Red Bull was fastest in free practice on Friday in front of Spanish fans largely cheering on Fernando Alonso who is hoping to win his first race in a decade.
Verstappen though heads into the weekend chasing a third win in a row following triumphs in Monaco and Miami, in a bid to pull clear of team-mate Sergio Perez in the championship.
Meanwhile, Mercedes will be looking to see how their recent upgrade package installed at Monaco will compare with rivals at a more suitable race track to assess their progress.
Here is all you need to know heading into Saturday's qualifying in Catalunya.
F1 Qualifying, Spanish Grand Prix - start time
Qualifying today (Saturday) lasts for 60 minutes and is split into three segments - Q1, Q2 and Q3. Here is the start time - wherever you are in the world:
Local time: 4pm Saturday
UK time (BST): 3pm Saturday
Central European Time (CET): 4pm Saturday
United States (Eastern Time): 10am Saturday
United States (Central Time): 9am Saturday
United States (Pacific Time): 7am Saturday
South Africa: 4pm Saturday
Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): Midnight Sunday
How to watch F1 Qualifying live on TV today
The following broadcasters have F1 rights to cover the action from Spain, please check local listings:
UK: Sky Sports F1
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Australia: Fox Sports
Canada: RDS, TSN
France: Canal+
Germany: Sky Sport F1
Italy: Sky Sport F1
Spain: DAZN
Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra
Brazil: BandSports, Bandeirantes
Japan: DAZN
South Africa: SuperSport
Malaysia: beIN Sports
Singapore: beIN Sports
F1 TV Pro is also available in selected territories.
