Dan Ripley

Saturday 3 June 2023 09:27

F1 Qualifying provides 60 minutes of incredible, breathless, jaw-dropping drama and today (Saturday June 3) it takes centre stage at the 2023 Spanish Grand Prix in Catalunya.

All 20 drivers will take to the track in the hope of producing a blistering lap to set themselves up for a strong race on Sunday.

Max Verstappen for Red Bull was fastest in free practice on Friday in front of Spanish fans largely cheering on Fernando Alonso who is hoping to win his first race in a decade.

Verstappen though heads into the weekend chasing a third win in a row following triumphs in Monaco and Miami, in a bid to pull clear of team-mate Sergio Perez in the championship.

READ MORE: F1 Spanish Grand Prix weather forecast - STORMS predicted during weekend

Meanwhile, Mercedes will be looking to see how their recent upgrade package installed at Monaco will compare with rivals at a more suitable race track to assess their progress.

Here is all you need to know heading into Saturday's qualifying in Catalunya.

F1 Qualifying, Spanish Grand Prix - start time

Qualifying today (Saturday) lasts for 60 minutes and is split into three segments - Q1, Q2 and Q3. Here is the start time - wherever you are in the world:

Local time: 4pm Saturday

UK time (BST): 3pm Saturday

Central European Time (CET): 4pm Saturday

United States (Eastern Time): 10am Saturday

United States (Central Time): 9am Saturday

United States (Pacific Time): 7am Saturday

South Africa: 4pm Saturday

Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): Midnight Sunday

How to watch F1 Qualifying live on TV today

The following broadcasters have F1 rights to cover the action from Spain, please check local listings:

UK: Sky Sports F1

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Australia: Fox Sports

Canada: RDS, TSN

France: Canal+

Germany: Sky Sport F1

Italy: Sky Sport F1

Spain: DAZN

Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra

Brazil: BandSports, Bandeirantes

Japan: DAZN

South Africa: SuperSport

Malaysia: beIN Sports

Singapore: beIN Sports

F1 TV Pro is also available in selected territories.

READ MORE: F1 WAGs in 2023: Who are the partners of Verstappen, Horner and co?