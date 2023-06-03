Dan Ripley

Saturday 3 June 2023 06:27

F1 practice continues on Saturday at the Spanish Grand Prix with the final two sessions ahead of Sunday's showdown at the Circuit de Catalunya.

There was little surprise on Friday as Max Verstappen dominated for Red Bull going faster than his team-mate Sergio Perez in FP1 before edging out home favourite Fernando Alonso in FP2.

With the installation of the fast final right hander back to the track though, many drivers saw the old problem of porpoising during Friday's action.

Elsewhere, Mercedes showed little sign of their upgrades working that were introduced in Monaco, floundering in the midfield.

The surprise package of the day was Nico Hulkenberg who ended Friday third fastest for Haas.

Today we continue with the final free practice session - FP3 - followed by Qualifying to set the grid for Sunday's huge race.

Here is all you need to know heading into Saturday in Catalunya.

Free Practice 3 (FP3) - Saturday June 3, 2023

We get under way early on Saturday afternoon local time in Spain with a one-hour practice session. Here is the crucial start time wherever you are in the world:

Local time (Barcelona): 12.30pm Saturday

UK time (BST): 11.30am Saturday

Central European Time (CET): 12.30pm Saturday

United States (Eastern Time): 6.30am Saturday

United States (Central Time): 5.30am Saturday

United States (Pacific Time): 3.30am Saturday

South Africa: 12.30pm Saturday

Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 8.30pm Saturday

Qualifying - Saturday June 3, 2023

We have a second 60-minute Qualifying session which is split into three segments - Q1, Q2 and Q3. The slowest five drivers are eliminated in Q1 and then again in Q2 - leaving 10 in play in the big shootout for pole on Sunday. Here are your start times:

Local time: 4pm Saturday

UK time (BST): 3pm Saturday

Central European Time (CET): 4pm Saturday

United States (Eastern Time): 10am Saturday

United States (Central Time): 9am Saturday

United States (Pacific Time): 7am Saturday

South Africa: 4pm Saturday

Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): Midnight Sunday

How to watch F1 practice live on TV today

The following broadcasters have F1 rights to cover the action from Spain, please check local listings:

UK: Sky Sports F1

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Australia: Fox Sports

Canada: RDS, TSN

France: Canal+

Germany: Sky Sport F1

Italy: Sky Sport F1

Spain: DAZN

Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra

Brazil: BandSports, Bandeirantes

Japan: DAZN

South Africa: SuperSport

Malaysia: beIN Sports

Singapore: beIN Sports

F1 TV Pro is also available in selected territories.

