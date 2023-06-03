F1 Practice Today: Spanish Grand Prix 2023 start times, schedule and TV
F1 practice continues on Saturday at the Spanish Grand Prix with the final two sessions ahead of Sunday's showdown at the Circuit de Catalunya.
There was little surprise on Friday as Max Verstappen dominated for Red Bull going faster than his team-mate Sergio Perez in FP1 before edging out home favourite Fernando Alonso in FP2.
With the installation of the fast final right hander back to the track though, many drivers saw the old problem of porpoising during Friday's action.
Elsewhere, Mercedes showed little sign of their upgrades working that were introduced in Monaco, floundering in the midfield.
The surprise package of the day was Nico Hulkenberg who ended Friday third fastest for Haas.
Today we continue with the final free practice session - FP3 - followed by Qualifying to set the grid for Sunday's huge race.
Here is all you need to know heading into Saturday in Catalunya.
Free Practice 3 (FP3) - Saturday June 3, 2023
We get under way early on Saturday afternoon local time in Spain with a one-hour practice session. Here is the crucial start time wherever you are in the world:
Local time (Barcelona): 12.30pm Saturday
UK time (BST): 11.30am Saturday
Central European Time (CET): 12.30pm Saturday
United States (Eastern Time): 6.30am Saturday
United States (Central Time): 5.30am Saturday
United States (Pacific Time): 3.30am Saturday
South Africa: 12.30pm Saturday
Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 8.30pm Saturday
Qualifying - Saturday June 3, 2023
We have a second 60-minute Qualifying session which is split into three segments - Q1, Q2 and Q3. The slowest five drivers are eliminated in Q1 and then again in Q2 - leaving 10 in play in the big shootout for pole on Sunday. Here are your start times:
Local time: 4pm Saturday
UK time (BST): 3pm Saturday
Central European Time (CET): 4pm Saturday
United States (Eastern Time): 10am Saturday
United States (Central Time): 9am Saturday
United States (Pacific Time): 7am Saturday
South Africa: 4pm Saturday
Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): Midnight Sunday
How to watch F1 practice live on TV today
The following broadcasters have F1 rights to cover the action from Spain, please check local listings:
UK: Sky Sports F1
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Australia: Fox Sports
Canada: RDS, TSN
France: Canal+
Germany: Sky Sport F1
Italy: Sky Sport F1
Spain: DAZN
Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra
Brazil: BandSports, Bandeirantes
Japan: DAZN
South Africa: SuperSport
Malaysia: beIN Sports
Singapore: beIN Sports
F1 TV Pro is also available in selected territories.
