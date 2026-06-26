Monaco Grand Prix result STILL in doubt as two drivers issue protest response

Which will come first, the entropic heat death of the universe or the official final result of the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix?

As McLaren and Red Bull's appeals work through the system, Pierre Gasly is currently the man in possession of the race's third-place trophy. For now.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri stands to pick up a couple of extra points if his team's appeal against the result of Alpine's appeal, which removed Gasly's 10-second time penalty, is successful. Please try to keep up.

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Piastri spoke about the chaotic penalty application in his pre-race press conference at the Austrian Grand Prix, admitting that he's 'never seen a race like that' and suggesting that the outcome – with Gasly's penalty being challenged and others being served mid-race, and the ensuing chaos – is bad for the sport.

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Piastri: I wasn't speeding in Monaco

"I've never seen a race like that," the Australian said, "where there's so many pit lane speeding penalties, and in my case specifically, I knew I wasn't speeding either.

"But the approach is always, well you have the penalty, you can't really argue with it in a lot of cases, which I think in 99 per cent of things is a good thing.

"The risk that we have now is any time a team or a driver feels that a penalty is potentially wrong, or they have a chance of changing it, you go through this whole cycle where we still don't officially know the results of the race a month later, which is the biggest thing."

Gasly: F1 must learn from Monaco fiasco

Gasly, unsurprisingly, called the changed result 'the right thing [to do] as a sport', saying: "For the good of the sport, we don't want to see that happen again in the future. It was a mistake done during that weekend, and it's important we all learn from it.

"At the same time, the mistake was done but it can be corrected because it's been unfairly given for no wrongdoing, so in that case, in our situation, if you have a chance to correct it, it's the right thing as a sport to do it.

"I was very pleased by the actions and the outcome of the decision post-race. From McLaren, Oscar, George's situation, I completely understand that for their own performance I've got nothing to do with their results, but they probably feel some sort of injustice from what's been done to them.

"But that has nothing to do with Alpine or our own race, and that's something they need to sort out on their side. But I do think if you can correct a mistake which was done, it's the right way of approaching it to come back on it, and that's what I like to see in the future."

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