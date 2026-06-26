F1's governing body the FIA has confirmed that a review will take place following concerns expressed by Red Bull about the way a key ADUO upgrades decision was made.

The additional development and upgrade opportunities (ADUO) ruling made earlier this month surprised many in the F1 paddock, revealing that Red Bull-Ford has the strongest 2026 power unit.

ADUO was brought in by the FIA at the start of 2026 to try and help struggling power unit manufacturers following the regulations overhaul that swept into F1 in 2026, giving them extra opportunities and budget to work on upgrades for their power unit.

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It was revealed that calculations about how all of the power unit providers were performing would be made following races six, 12 and 18.

Red Bull left fuming at ADUO pecking order

However, when the first of those ADUO windows revealed that Mercedes - who have won all but one grand prix in 2026 - would be receiving one upgrade, questions were asked by Red Bull about how the data was collected.

FIA ADUO Analysis Engine Teams Upgrades Red Bull Powertrains Red Bull, Racing Bulls Benchmark Mercedes McLaren, Williams, Mercedes, Alpine One Upgrade Ferrari Haas, Cadillac, Ferrari Two Upgrades Audi Audi Two Upgrades Honda Aston Martin Two Upgrades

Red Bull and Racing Bulls are the only two teams who use the Red Bull power unit, and they are currently sat in fourth and sixth in the constructors' standings respectively.

Now, the FIA have confirmed some key information to GPFans about ADUO, and how it will work moving forwards.

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FIA confirm review will take place

The FIA will hold a review into the methodology and data collected during the opening races of the 2026 season, following concerns raised by Red Bull.

The FIA has also confirmed that further evaluations of the ADUO process and how calculations are made will take place following the Hungarian and Mexican Grands Prix.

However, that current ruling remains the same, and the implementation of ADUO-related development opportunities for the other power unit manufacturers have not been temporarily halted (contrary to other reports). This of course is great news for Mercedes, Honda, Audi and Ferrari and their championship challenger Lewis Hamilton.

In the original ruling, Mercedes were granted one upgrade homologation, while Ferrari, Honda, and Audi were given two upgrade homologations having been ruled to be at least four per cent adrift of Red Bull's power unit.

How might Red Bull ADUO review affect Mercedes and Ferrari?

As things stand, the FIA have confirmed that this review will not have any bearing on the ADUO ruling in the short term.

They've confirmed that the original ADUO findings remain in force while the review is ongoing, and that no development opportunities or homologation allowances have been delayed or suspended.

Therefore, it still currently stands that Ferrari have two homologations and Mercedes one, as they both attempt to catch up to the fastest power unit on the grid; Red Bull-Ford.

There are also still additional ADUO evaluations formally scheduled for after the Hungarian and Mexican Grands Prix later this year, while the final results and methodology from the first ADUO assessment period is set to be published in full by F1's governing body.

However, should the Red Bull win their case and it be confirmed they do not have the fastest engine, then it is likely that Mercedes will be declared quickest.

This would make them the benchmark and deny them crucial upgrades, while Ferrari would likely keep their two tokens for this year and 2027, a boost for Hamilton and his title hopes.

It's a complicated situation though, and with Mercedes already working on upgrades, the FIA's findings after the review could prompt major headaches.

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Written by Sam Cook - Digital Journalist Sam Cook is a talented young sports journalist and social media professional who now specialises in Formula 1, having previously worked as a football journalist and a local news reporter for a variety of different brands. View full biography

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