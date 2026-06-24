Max Verstappen 'excited' over new Red Bull F1 package at Austrian Grand Prix
Max Verstappen 'excited' over new Red Bull F1 package at Austrian Grand Prix
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Red Bull F1 star Max Verstappen is raring to go ahead of this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix due to a brand new series of upgrades the team are bringing to Spielberg.
Verstappen and excitement haven't gone hand in hand so far this year thanks to the new regulations that have been rolled out.
The Dutchman has called them 'anti-racing' and has made no attempt to hide his displeasure at the state of the sport in 2026.
However, Verstappen might have to put that to one side this weekend as his team look set to roll out a very different RB22.
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Verstappen 'excited' for new Red Bull package in Austria
Speaking ahead of the weekend, Verstappen said: “Austria is of course a home grand prix for the team. It’s been a great track for me in the past and we have had really good memories there.
"It’s a very interesting track and all of the corners are quite different, so it’s really important to get a good balance out of the car.
"You need both the high speed and low speed performance, good traction and now, with how energy sensitive some tracks are, it is important to work to get on top of this."
Addressing the upgrades specifically, he added: "We have a new package we are bringing, so it is exciting to see how much this could look to give us in lap time.”
What are the new Red Bull upgrades?
Red Bull are expected to bring the biggest upgrade package to the RB22 since the Miami Grand Prix more than a month ago.
While the full details are still yet to be seen, there will no doubt be a variety of aerodynamic tweaks targeted at increased downforce. However, the main expectation will be for Red Bull to drop closer to the minimum 768kg weight limit.
The team have been battling all season with a heavier car than some of their rivals and it is hoped that Austria will be a promising step towards resolving that issue.
While team boss Laurent Mekies acknowledged that these changes will not be a silver bullet to catapult them to the front of the grid, there is a level of optimism in Milton Keynes that these changes will close the gap to the likes of Mercedes and Ferrari.
Austria's importance for Red Bull has not changed, the team will be eager to deliver as strong a performance as they possibly can.
A testing track filled with a variety of corner speeds will offer Verstappen the chance to flex his muscles as arguably the most talented driver on the grid in a bid to level the playing field across the unequal machinery.
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