Carlos Sainz quip may have revealed an F1 driver change

Williams F1 star Carlos Sainz has hinted that he could once again be on the move again at the end of this season.

Sainz joined Williams at the start of 2025 having been replaced at Ferrari by Lewis Hamilton, but the move has not worked out, with Williams struggling following the 2026 regulation changes, leaving Sainz down in 14th in the drivers' championship despite being a race winner as recently as 2024.

Williams are already the fifth team of Sainz's career despite him only being 31, and there have been rumours linking him with a move to Audi in recent weeks, which would become his sixth F1 team if a move materialises.

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And Sainz has now hinted that it could be a possibility, claiming that he is 'changing teams every two years'.

The comment came amid a conversation surrounding Hamilton's win at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, which was his first grand prix win since joining Ferrari.

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Will Carlos Sainz leave Williams?

While talking about Hamilton's difficult start to life at Ferrari and his subsequent ability to turn things around now he's got the team moulded to his needs, Sainz seemed to hint at a future driver change.

Sainz is attempting to do similar to Hamilton at Williams, but it has not worked out for him, with the Spaniard's results actually getting worse in 2026 as the team struggle more than they did in 2025.

"It shows that this sport needs to be explained properly," Sainz told media after the Bracelona-Catalunya Grand Prix. "People need to understand a little more about how things work because changing teams is not easy. At this rate, I'm changing teams every two years and I have to adapt to whatever I'm given.

"And yes, that's why I also think my season last year had a lot of merit. The podiums at the end of the year and this first half of the season might not be getting much attention, but I'm having a very, very good year."

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