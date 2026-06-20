Lewis Hamilton back in top spot as perfect F1 race win rewarded
Lewis Hamilton back in top spot as perfect F1 race win rewarded
Lewis is back in P1 again
It's been a while, but Lewis Hamilton is firmly back on top of the world after that Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.
Not only did Hamilton end a 686-day wait for another race victory, the 41-year-old also catapulted to the top of F1's official Power Rankings.
It was a spectacular day in Barcelona for the seven-time world champion as he showed that he is truly back in 2026 by claiming his first victory for Ferrari.
The Scuderia turned up in Spain with a car ready to challenge Mercedes and a driver fully returned to his former glories after a miserable first year in Italy in 2025.
Hamilton repelled the challenges of Mercedes pair George Russell and Kimi Antonelli to win comfortably, a shocking development after the Silver Arrows had dominated the first six races of the new season.
READ MORE: Sky F1 pundit says Lewis Hamilton has done at Ferrari what Charles Leclerc failed to do
Hamilton tops F1 Power Rankings
It was not just F1 fans worldwide gushing about the rejuvenated Hamilton's super show, it was the official Power Ranking judges too. The five-strong panel awarded Lewis a perfect 10 score for his first ever victory in red.
After Hamilton we had four drivers all tied for second spot with an 8.3 score in the rankings for Barcelona - Mercedes pair Russell and Antonelli, third-place finisher Lando Norris (McLaren) and Alpine's in-form Pierre Gasly.
Four-time world champion Max Verstappen (8.0) was next after his fourth-place finish for Red Bull, with the top 10 being completed by Racing Bulls' Liam Lawson, Audi's Nico Hulkenberg, Alpine's Franco Colapinto and Lawson's team-mate Arvid Lindblad.
The full table of scores looked like this once all judges ratings were in:
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Score
|1
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|10.0
|2=
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|8.3
|2=
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|8.3
|2=
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|8.3
|2=
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|8.3
|6
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|8.0
|7
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|7.8
|8
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|7.3
|9
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|7.0
|10
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|6.8
Hamilton win means we could have an F1 title race
Events in Barcelona also breathed new life into the actual F1 title race, with Hamilton's win and Antonelli's DNF closing the gap at the top of the table to 41 points.
The full Drivers' standings heading to next weekend's Austrian Grand Prix are as follows:
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Points
|1
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|156
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|115
|3
|George Russell
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|106
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|75
|5
|Lando Norris
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|73
|6
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|68
|7
|Max Verstappen
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|55
|8
|Pierre Gasly
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|41
|9
|Isack Hadjar
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|34
|10
|Liam Lawson
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|28
|11
|Oliver Bearman
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|18
|12
|Franco Colapinto
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|16
|13
|Arvid Lindblad
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|13
|14
|Carlos Sainz
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|6
|15
|Alex Albon
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|5
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|3
|17
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|2
|18
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1
|19
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac F1 Team
|0
|20
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|0
|21
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac F1 Team
|0
|22
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
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