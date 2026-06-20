It's been a while, but Lewis Hamilton is firmly back on top of the world after that Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.

Not only did Hamilton end a 686-day wait for another race victory, the 41-year-old also catapulted to the top of F1's official Power Rankings.

It was a spectacular day in Barcelona for the seven-time world champion as he showed that he is truly back in 2026 by claiming his first victory for Ferrari.

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The Scuderia turned up in Spain with a car ready to challenge Mercedes and a driver fully returned to his former glories after a miserable first year in Italy in 2025.

Hamilton repelled the challenges of Mercedes pair George Russell and Kimi Antonelli to win comfortably, a shocking development after the Silver Arrows had dominated the first six races of the new season.

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Hamilton tops F1 Power Rankings

It was not just F1 fans worldwide gushing about the rejuvenated Hamilton's super show, it was the official Power Ranking judges too. The five-strong panel awarded Lewis a perfect 10 score for his first ever victory in red.

After Hamilton we had four drivers all tied for second spot with an 8.3 score in the rankings for Barcelona - Mercedes pair Russell and Antonelli, third-place finisher Lando Norris (McLaren) and Alpine's in-form Pierre Gasly.

Hamilton put Antonelli in the shade in Barcelona.

Four-time world champion Max Verstappen (8.0) was next after his fourth-place finish for Red Bull, with the top 10 being completed by Racing Bulls' Liam Lawson, Audi's Nico Hulkenberg, Alpine's Franco Colapinto and Lawson's team-mate Arvid Lindblad.

The full table of scores looked like this once all judges ratings were in:

Pos Driver Team Score 1 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 10.0 2= George Russell Mercedes 8.3 2= Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 8.3 2= Lando Norris McLaren 8.3 2= Pierre Gasly Alpine 8.3 6 Max Verstappen Red Bull 8.0 7 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 7.8 8 Nico Hulkenberg Audi 7.3 9 Franco Colapinto Alpine 7.0 10 Isack Hadjar Red Bull 6.8

Hamilton win means we could have an F1 title race

Events in Barcelona also breathed new life into the actual F1 title race, with Hamilton's win and Antonelli's DNF closing the gap at the top of the table to 41 points.

The full Drivers' standings heading to next weekend's Austrian Grand Prix are as follows:

Pos Driver Team Points 1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 156 2 Lewis Hamilton Scuderia Ferrari HP 115 3 George Russell Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 106 4 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari HP 75 5 Lando Norris McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 73 6 Oscar Piastri McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 68 7 Max Verstappen Oracle Red Bull Racing 55 8 Pierre Gasly BWT Alpine F1 Team 41 9 Isack Hadjar Oracle Red Bull Racing 34 10 Liam Lawson Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 28 11 Oliver Bearman TGR Haas F1 Team 18 12 Franco Colapinto BWT Alpine F1 Team 16 13 Arvid Lindblad Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 13 14 Carlos Sainz Atlassian Williams F1 Team 6 15 Alex Albon Atlassian Williams F1 Team 5 16 Esteban Ocon TGR Haas F1 Team 3 17 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi Revolut F1 Team 2 18 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1 19 Sergio Perez Cadillac F1 Team 0 20 Nico Hulkenberg Audi Revolut F1 Team 0 21 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac F1 Team 0 22 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0

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Written by Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl. View full biography

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