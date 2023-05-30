Verstappen in CHEEKY dig at Hamilton amid Ferrari rumours

Joe Ellis

Tuesday 30 May 2023 17:49

Max Verstappen has suggested Lewis Hamilton can now demand even more money from Mercedes amid rumours linking him with Ferrari.

The Brit’s contract with the Silver Arrows is due to expire at the end of the 2023 season and talks are ongoing between the two parties over an extension.

In recent weeks, though, reports emerged from Italy that Ferrari had made an approach to sign Hamilton for next season.

Those rumours were quickly denied by Hamilton and Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur but not before Verstappen got a cheeky dig in at his rival.

READ MORE: Horner in MASSIVE Verstappen verdict after Monaco Grand Prix pole

Raising the price

"I'm not interested in it, it's not my problem," he told GPFans. "In the end it's his decision, isn't it?

"I think he's happy at Mercedes and they've won a lot together.

"Maybe it's good (the rumours), because it raises the price a bit that Mercedes has to pay, so that's good (for Hamilton)."

Hamilton himself suggested that a deal to stay at Mercedes was almost sorted while Fred Vasseur ensured that there had been no contact between Ferrari and the seven-time world champion.

READ MORE: F1 drivers out of contract: Hamilton heads select group