Monaco Grand Prix future addressed as ROYALTY and F1 bosses in talks

Dan McCarthy

Saturday 27 May 2023 08:54

Prince Albert II of Monaco says the future of the Monaco Grand Prix is in a "good place" after a new long-term contract was signed last year.

The blue-riband event will take place this weekend as the F1 entourage head to the principality for motorsport's most glamorous race.

The Prince of Monaco also added that the he shares a "good relationship" with the sport's bosses, ahead of Sunday's race, which will be the 80th running of the Monaco Grand Prix.

Red Bull are hopeful of making it six wins from six while the likes of Aston Martin, Mercedes, and Ferrari, with home star Charles Leclerc at the wheel, all hoping to muscle their way in.

Sergio Perez won last year's Monaco race

There was a real danger last year that the race in Monaco could have been off the calendar 2023 after the contract lapsed and negotiations took a while.

A new deal was ultimately agreed in September and Prince Albert, speaking on David Coulthard and Eddie Jordan's Formula For Success podcast, said that relations with the sport's bosses are very strong.

"We're in a very good place and a have very good dynamic," the 65-year-old said. "We have a very good relationship with Liberty Media. It has to be that way because of course, we've no intention of not being on the F1 circuit.

Prince enjoying working with Domenicali

The Monaco Grand Prix is a historic event in motor racing and is still one of the most-watched races in the world.

It has been a fixture on the calendar virtually every year since the sport's first year in 1950 and remains idolised despite some quarters suggesting the tight nature of the circuit leads to boring races.

With new events being introduced to F1, such as races in Miami and Las Vegas, it had been wondered whether Monaco was surplus to requirements.

Venues such as Miami appear to be the future

Yet a new agreement was reached and Prince Albert says although negotiations were tough, he is on very good terms with bosses.

"We're in a five-year contract but there'll be an assessment after three years. There were some points that needed to be clarified," he admitted.

"I'm enjoying a very good relationship with Stefano Domenicali and everybody else who was in those negotiations."

