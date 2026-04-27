A NASCAR Cup Series driver celebrated their debut victory in style last weekend, but it didn't go entirely to plan.

NASCAR was in Talladega for the Jack's Link 500 race, which was the 10th round of the 2026 season.

And it was a controversial 23-year-old who claimed victory, with Carson Hocevar securing a first career Cup Series victory having been turning heads in the series since 2023.

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Hocevar's driving style has come in for a lot of criticism over the past couple of seasons, most famously from two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch, who has placed Hocevar on his 'hate list'.

Hocevar's aggressive driving might have rubbed some of his rivals up the wrong way, but it was the 23-year-old from Michigan who had the last laugh in Talladega, winning the race from Chris Buescher.

And Hocevar celebrated in unusual fashion, hanging out of the window of his No.77 Chevrolet during a victory lap, waving at fans around the circuit.

It was a show of incredible car control from the 23-year-old. That was until he crashed into the wall.

Hocevar slammed into the Talladega Speedway wall at low speed, before styling it out by continuing to rev his car to create tyre smoke right in front of his adoring fans.

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NASCAR Cup Series points standings after Talladega

While Hocevar may have looked a little silly in his celebrations, the Michigan-born racer did leap up into eighth in the Cup Series standings following his first ever race win in the series, and now has a 70-point cushion in the hunt for his first ever spot in the postseason.

Elsewhere in the race, a 26-car wreck caused chaos for many big names, with three-time champion Joey Logano completely wiped out in the huge wreck, dropping him to 15th in the standings, while William Byron and Bubba Wallace both lost four places apiece to drop out of the top ten.

Pos Driver Manufacturer Points (Stage) Wins Top 5s Top 10s 1 Tyler Reddick Toyota 484 (78) 5 6 7 2 Denny Hamlin Toyota 374 (83) 1 4 6 3 Ryan Blaney Ford 344 (87) 1 3 6 4 Chase Elliott Chevrolet 340 (48) 1 4 6 5 Ty Gibbs Toyota 322 (59) 1 5 7 6 Kyle Larson Chevrolet 315 (91) 0 3 6 7 Chris Buescher Ford 309 (58) 0 1 5 8 Carson Hocevar Chevrolet 292 (42) 1 3 4 9 Christopher Bell Toyota 290 (73) 0 3 4 10 Brad Keselowski Ford 279 (42) 0 2 4 11 William Byron Chevrolet 277 (55) 0 2 5 12 Bubba Wallace Toyota 276 (71) 0 1 5 13 Ryan Preece Ford 269 (37) 0 0 2 14 Daniel Suárez Chevrolet 235 (26) 0 1 2 15 Joey Logano Ford 234 (54) 0 2 3 16 Austin Cindric Ford 226 (49) 0 1 3 17 Chase Briscoe Toyota 222 (32) 0 3 4 18 Ross Chastain Chevrolet 205 (22) 0 1 2 19 Shane van Gisbergen Chevrolet 195 (24) 0 1 2 20 Zane Smith Ford 183 (11) 0 1 3 21 AJ Allmendinger Chevrolet 183 (15) 0 0 1 22 Todd Gilliland Ford 181 (19) 0 0 1 23 Michael McDowell Chevrolet 179 (19) 0 1 2 24 Austin Dillon Chevrolet 163 (8) 0 0 0 25 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 161 (11) 0 1 2 26 Erik Jones Toyota 161 (0) 0 0 2 27 Kyle Busch Chevrolet 160 (11) 0 0 1 28 Josh Berry Ford 147 (30) 0 0 2 29 Riley Herbst Toyota 144 (9) 0 0 1 30 Noah Gragson Ford 144 (4) 0 0 1 31 John H. Nemechek Toyota 141 (14) 0 0 0 32 Ty Dillon Chevrolet 123 (0) 0 0 0 33 Connor Zilisch Chevrolet 103 (2) 0 0 0 34 Cole Custer Chevrolet 89 (3) 0 0 0 35 Cody Ware Chevrolet 85 (4) 0 0 0 36 Alex Bowman Chevrolet 80 (10) 0 1 1 37 Casey Mears Ford 9 (3) 0 0 0 38 BJ McLeod Chevrolet 3 (0) 0 0 0

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Iconic. Carson Hocevar celebrates at Talladega hanging out the window. pic.twitter.com/Na2Qf3EPuE — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 26, 2026

Written by Sam Cook - Digital Journalist Sam Cook is a talented young sports journalist and social media professional who now specialises in Formula 1, having previously worked as a football journalist and a local news reporter for a variety of different brands. View full biography

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