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An image of NASCAR star Carson Hocevar doing a celebratory burnout after his first Cup Series win at Talladega Superspeedway

Craziest win celebration ever? NASCAR driver crashes into wall then burns out tyres

An image of NASCAR star Carson Hocevar doing a celebratory burnout after his first Cup Series win at Talladega Superspeedway — Photo: © IMAGO

Craziest win celebration ever? NASCAR driver crashes into wall then burns out tyres

Carson Hocevar claimed victory in Talladega

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

A NASCAR Cup Series driver celebrated their debut victory in style last weekend, but it didn't go entirely to plan.

NASCAR was in Talladega for the Jack's Link 500 race, which was the 10th round of the 2026 season.

And it was a controversial 23-year-old who claimed victory, with Carson Hocevar securing a first career Cup Series victory having been turning heads in the series since 2023.

Hocevar's driving style has come in for a lot of criticism over the past couple of seasons, most famously from two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch, who has placed Hocevar on his 'hate list'.

Hocevar's aggressive driving might have rubbed some of his rivals up the wrong way, but it was the 23-year-old from Michigan who had the last laugh in Talladega, winning the race from Chris Buescher.

And Hocevar celebrated in unusual fashion, hanging out of the window of his No.77 Chevrolet during a victory lap, waving at fans around the circuit.

It was a show of incredible car control from the 23-year-old. That was until he crashed into the wall.

Hocevar slammed into the Talladega Speedway wall at low speed, before styling it out by continuing to rev his car to create tyre smoke right in front of his adoring fans.

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NASCAR Cup Series points standings after Talladega

While Hocevar may have looked a little silly in his celebrations, the Michigan-born racer did leap up into eighth in the Cup Series standings following his first ever race win in the series, and now has a 70-point cushion in the hunt for his first ever spot in the postseason.

Elsewhere in the race, a 26-car wreck caused chaos for many big names, with three-time champion Joey Logano completely wiped out in the huge wreck, dropping him to 15th in the standings, while William Byron and Bubba Wallace both lost four places apiece to drop out of the top ten.

Pos Driver Manufacturer Points (Stage) Wins Top 5s Top 10s
1Tyler ReddickToyota484 (78)567
2Denny HamlinToyota374 (83)146
3Ryan BlaneyFord344 (87)136
4Chase ElliottChevrolet340 (48)146
5Ty GibbsToyota322 (59)157
6Kyle LarsonChevrolet315 (91)036
7Chris BuescherFord309 (58)015
8Carson HocevarChevrolet292 (42)134
9Christopher BellToyota290 (73)034
10Brad KeselowskiFord279 (42)024
11William ByronChevrolet277 (55)025
12Bubba WallaceToyota276 (71)015
13Ryan PreeceFord269 (37)002
14Daniel SuárezChevrolet235 (26)012
15Joey LoganoFord234 (54)023
16Austin CindricFord226 (49)013
17Chase BriscoeToyota222 (32)034
18Ross ChastainChevrolet205 (22)012
19Shane van GisbergenChevrolet195 (24)012
20Zane SmithFord183 (11)013
21AJ AllmendingerChevrolet183 (15)001
22Todd GillilandFord181 (19)001
23Michael McDowellChevrolet179 (19)012
24Austin DillonChevrolet163 (8)000
25Ricky Stenhouse Jr.Chevrolet161 (11)012
26Erik JonesToyota161 (0)002
27Kyle BuschChevrolet160 (11)001
28Josh BerryFord147 (30)002
29Riley HerbstToyota144 (9)001
30Noah GragsonFord144 (4)001
31John H. NemechekToyota141 (14)000
32Ty DillonChevrolet123 (0)000
33Connor ZilischChevrolet103 (2)000
34Cole CusterChevrolet89 (3)000
35Cody WareChevrolet85 (4)000
36Alex BowmanChevrolet80 (10)011
37Casey MearsFord9 (3)000
38BJ McLeodChevrolet3 (0)000

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Sam Cook
Written by
Sam Cook - Digital Journalist
Sam Cook is a talented young sports journalist and social media professional who now specialises in Formula 1, having previously worked as a football journalist and a local news reporter for a variety of different brands.
View full biography

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