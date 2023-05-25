Carlos Sainz addresses INJURY scare ahead of Monaco Grand Prix

Harry Smith

Carlos Sainz has provided a reassuring injury update after the Spaniard picked up a knock during a charity football game in Monaco ahead of this weekend's grand prix.

The Spaniard was enjoying a charity football match outing at the home ground of Ligue 1 outfit AS Monaco, taking to the pitch with the likes of Pierre Gasly and Charles Leclerc.

Images then surfaced on social media of Sainz sitting on the bench after the game with a bandage around his knee, bringing up fears that he could be injured for this weekend's Monaco Grand Prix.

Thankfully, it appears that the Spaniard emerged from the game largely unscathed.

No injury worry for Sainz

Writing via his social media channels, Sainz explained: "Hi everyone. Just wanted to let you know that I am well and completely ready to race this weekend in Monaco.

"What happened yesterday was simply a contact during the traditional charity football match, but it was not an injury.

"I enjoyed playing football as I always do and now I am really looking forward to the weekend."

The Spaniard then capped off his post with the hashtag "#StopInventing", which is a cheeky nod back to his comments at the 2022 British Grand Prix.

