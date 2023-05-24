McLaren reveal STRIKING new car set to debut in Monaco

Dan McCarthy

McLaren have revealed their car will have a bold new 'Triple Crown' livery as it takes to the streets of Monte Carlo this weekend for their 60th anniversary as a team.

The car will be a mix of papaya, white, and black and is a nod to the fact the team have won all the 'Triple Crown' races in their astonishing career – the Monaco Grand Prix, Indy 500, and Le Mans 24 Hours.

Each colour is a small representation their illustrious past as the team prepares to celebrate 60 years since their foundation and CEO Zak Brown is very excited to see the MCL60 in action with its new colours.

“Having achieved the greatest accomplishment in motorsport by completing the Triple Crown, we are proud to celebrate the rich history of McLaren Racing with a special livery at the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix,” he told the team's official website.

“In line with our 60th-anniversary celebrations and honouring the legacy of Bruce McLaren, the unique livery pays homage to the three victories which form the Triple Crown accolade.”

Each colour has its own significance

Papaya, white, and black have been chosen deliberately to pay homage to three glorious achievements from the manufacturer in its racing career.

The back of the car will be papaya which signifies their first-ever Indy 500 win in 1974 when Johnny Rutherford guided them to victory.

Moving into the middle, there is a block of white which represents Alain Prost's 1984 Monaco Grand Prix win in the MP4/2 car.

Alain Prost's Monaco victory in 1984 has been honoured

Finally, the front of the car will be black which pays tribute to the 1995 Le Mans victory under JJ Lehto, Yannick Dalmas, and Masanori Sekiya. The F1 GTR won on in McLaren's very first attempt at the legendary endurance race.

The team will hope the new colours bring them some good luck this year as results have not exactly been sparkling with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri at the helm.

They have collected just 14 points in five races, though are fifth in the constructor's championship.

