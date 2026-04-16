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Helmut Marko luidt noodklok over F1-regels 2026: 'Rijvaardigheid coureur weer centraal'

How to go and see Max Verstappen race live for less than £9

Helmut Marko luidt noodklok over F1-regels 2026: 'Rijvaardigheid coureur weer centraal' — Photo: © IMAGO

How to go and see Max Verstappen race live for less than £9

Max Verstappen will take part in the Nurburgring 24 Hours Qualifiers this weekend

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

Max Verstappen will take part in the ADAC 24h Nurburgring Qualifiers this weekend (Saturday, April 18-Sunday, April 19), and here's how you can watch him in person at the Nurburgring Nordschleife.

37 GT3 cars will take part in this weekend's qualifiers, including four-time F1 champion Verstappen, who returns to the No.3 Mercedes-AMG car and will share his driving duties with Lucas Auer - also his team-mate in May for the Nurburgring 24 Hours.

This weekend Verstappen will contest two NLS events in one. First and on Saturday morning, there will be a 90-minute session to set the grid for the first qualifier race (NLS4) taking place from 17:30 CEST (16:30 BST) to 21:30 (20:30 BST).

Then on the following Sunday, another 90-minute session will decide the grid for the second qualifier race (NLS5), which will take place from 13:00 CEST (12:00 BST) to 17:00 CEST (16:00 BST).

The fastest cars from the standard qualifying session will also get the chance to compete in the Top Qualifying shootout. Therefore a strong performance this weekend for Verstappen could already secure him a coveted spot in Top Qualifying 3 for the 24 hour race in May.

F1 HEADLINES: How Verstappen could move to McLaren, Piastri talks retirement

How to get tickets for Nurburgring 24 Hours Qualifiers

It's good news if you're a Max Verstappen fan in Germany (or indeed anywhere, if the flight is of no consequence). For a one day ticket on the Friday at the Qualifiers, it costs only €10 (£8.70).

For a Saturday or a Sunday ticket it costs €27 (£23.50), and you can attend both Saturday and Sunday at the Nurburgring for €45 (£39.13).

How to get tickets for Nurburgring 24 Hours in May

For the iconic Nurburgring 24 Hours event, which takes place Thursday, May 14-Sunday, May 17, one day tickets start at €35 (£30.43).

Race tickets for the Saturday and the Sunday then jump up to €65 (£56.50), while a ticket for the entire four days is €74 (£64.35).

You can buy Nurburgring tickets here.

READ MORE: Verstappen, the record $500m F1 transfer and the four teams who could sign him

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