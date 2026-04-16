How to go and see Max Verstappen race live for less than £9
How to go and see Max Verstappen race live for less than £9
Max Verstappen will take part in the Nurburgring 24 Hours Qualifiers this weekend
Max Verstappen will take part in the ADAC 24h Nurburgring Qualifiers this weekend (Saturday, April 18-Sunday, April 19), and here's how you can watch him in person at the Nurburgring Nordschleife.
37 GT3 cars will take part in this weekend's qualifiers, including four-time F1 champion Verstappen, who returns to the No.3 Mercedes-AMG car and will share his driving duties with Lucas Auer - also his team-mate in May for the Nurburgring 24 Hours.
This weekend Verstappen will contest two NLS events in one. First and on Saturday morning, there will be a 90-minute session to set the grid for the first qualifier race (NLS4) taking place from 17:30 CEST (16:30 BST) to 21:30 (20:30 BST).
Then on the following Sunday, another 90-minute session will decide the grid for the second qualifier race (NLS5), which will take place from 13:00 CEST (12:00 BST) to 17:00 CEST (16:00 BST).
The fastest cars from the standard qualifying session will also get the chance to compete in the Top Qualifying shootout. Therefore a strong performance this weekend for Verstappen could already secure him a coveted spot in Top Qualifying 3 for the 24 hour race in May.
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How to get tickets for Nurburgring 24 Hours Qualifiers
It's good news if you're a Max Verstappen fan in Germany (or indeed anywhere, if the flight is of no consequence). For a one day ticket on the Friday at the Qualifiers, it costs only €10 (£8.70).
For a Saturday or a Sunday ticket it costs €27 (£23.50), and you can attend both Saturday and Sunday at the Nurburgring for €45 (£39.13).
How to get tickets for Nurburgring 24 Hours in May
For the iconic Nurburgring 24 Hours event, which takes place Thursday, May 14-Sunday, May 17, one day tickets start at €35 (£30.43).
Race tickets for the Saturday and the Sunday then jump up to €65 (£56.50), while a ticket for the entire four days is €74 (£64.35).
You can buy Nurburgring tickets here.
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