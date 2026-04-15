Title-winning Ferrari F1 boss offered Red Bull role

Former Ferrari team principal Jean Todt recently revealed that he once turned down an offer from Red Bull Racing.

The 80-year-old Frenchman explained on the High Performance podcast that Dietrich Mateschitz, the co-founder of Red Bull who passed away in 2022, had personally approached him to take charge of the company’s motorsport operations.

Todt enjoyed an incredibly successful 16-year stint at Ferrari, having started in 1993 and stepping down from all his roles by 2009.

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Once his departure was confirmed, Mateschitz made his intentions clear. “When I left Ferrari, Dietrich Mateschitz wanted me to join Red Bull Racing,” Todt recalled.

The Austrian was so keen that he even visited Todt’s home in Paris for lunch, not once, but twice, despite his usual reluctance to travel.

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New chapter closed

Mateschitz envisioned Todt leading the team and overseeing the broader motorsport ventures of the company.

However, Todt firmly declined the offer. “I said no; that chapter of my life was already closed,” he explained, adding that his triumphant years at Ferrari played a key role in his decision.

“I had steered an iconic brand to success and felt I couldn’t top that achievement. I was ready to dedicate myself to new challenges.”

Red Bull came about after Mateschitz acquired Jaguar Racing in late 2004, rebranding the team and appointing Christian Horner as its principal in 2005.

Rather than joining Red Bull’s endeavour, Todt chose another route in the world of motorsport.

In October 2009, he was elected as the ninth president of the FIA, a position he held for 12 years until stepping down in December 2021, when he was honoured with the title of honorary president.

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