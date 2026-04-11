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Christian Horner and Gianpiero Lambiase

Christian Horner reveals GP's 'hidden talent' after Red Bull exit

Christian Horner and Gianpiero Lambiase — Photo: © IMAGO

Christian Horner reveals GP's 'hidden talent' after Red Bull exit

Gianpiero Lambiase is leaving Red Bull

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

Former Red Bull F1 boss Christian Horner has revealed a hidden talent of Max Verstappen's race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase.

Red Bull head of racing Lambiase has been confirmed to be leaving Red Bull for McLaren from 2028, the latest in a long line of departures from Red Bull that has included Horner, Helmut Marko, Adrian Newey and Jonathan Wheatley to name just a few.

Lambiase is understood to have a close relationship with Verstappen, and is his race engineer alongside his head of racing role, but will be taking up a position as chief racing officer with McLaren.

Now, Horner has taken to Instagram to share some of his favourite moments with Lambiase, revealing that the British-Italian national has a musical talent.

Horner posted a series of videos and pictures showing Lambiase playing the drums, with F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali, F1 legend Daniel Ricciardo and four-time world champion Max Verstappen just three of the stars enjoying GP's musical talents.

Credit @christianhorner on Instagram
Credit @christianhorner on Instagram

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen tells all on McLaren move as Marko lands new Red Bull role

Who is Gianpiero Lambiase?

Lambiase is the race engineer of four-time world champion Verstappen, and has been since the Dutchman joined Red Bull back in 2016.

Lambiase actually joined Red Bull a year earlier than that though, and was the race engineer for former Red Bull star Daniil Kvyat.

While he is best known for his work at Red Bull, Lambiase also worked for the Silverstone-based outfit for 11 years, who in that time were known as Jordan, Midland, Spyker and Force India.

His first gig as a race engineer came in 2010 at Force India with Vitantonio Liuzzi, before working at the same team with Paul di Resta and Sergio Perez.

Lambiase's current position at Red Bull is the most senior that he has held in his F1 career to date, being promoted to head of racing back in 2024 while still performing his duties as Verstappen's race engineer.

READ MORE: FIA reveals deadline for F1 2026 regulation 'tweaks'

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F1 Red Bull Christian Horner Gianpiero Lambiase

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