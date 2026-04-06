Adrian Newey and the 'network of spies' snooping on him

You want Adrian Newey to keep working for you? Don't let him find out that you've got employees watching him to report back to management.

That, apparently, was one of the final straws that led to the legendary designer leaving McLaren at the end of 2005, paving the way for him to head to Red Bull, where he would remain for nearly two decades.

Long-time F1 journalist Mark Hughes has opened up on Newey's antiauthoritarian streak (or, perhaps, pro-authoritarian as long as he's the authority) on The Undercut podcast with Damon Hill, claiming that a 'network of spies' eventually forced the designer out at McLaren.

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Newey's relationship with McLaren was notably strained for much of his tenure. After joining in 1997 and crafting the title-winning 1998 and 1999 cars (the MP4/13 and MP4/14), his head was turned and he signed a deal to join Jaguar in 2001 – only to back out of that deal when it appeared the power structure wouldn't be as straightforward and favourable as he'd hoped.

That was followed by the MP4/18 disasterclass (which we've covered in more detail previously), and...well, we're just saying that if we were in Ron Dennis' shoes, we'd probably have kept a fairly close eye on him too.

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F1 journo: Newey rails against control

One minor postscript – much like his Jaguar contract bait-and-switch, Newey insisted in July 2005 that he'd be putting a planned sabbatical on hold and returning to McLaren for 2006. Four months later, his move to Red Bull for – you guessed it – 2006 was confirmed.

Hughes said on the podcast: “The thing with Adrian that he really rails against, I think it’s one of the reasons he left Williams, it was the imposition of that control with Patrick [Head] and with Frank [Williams].

"And he railed against it at McLaren, where they felt he needed reining in sometimes when he had gone too extreme. And they even had a network of spies who were reporting back to management, and he railed against that and that’s ultimately why he left.”

Newey's position at Aston Martin, in light of all this, becomes fascinating. While he looks to have perhaps less oversight than at any other point in his career, he also doesn't seem to be enjoying himself. From a man whose personal motto appears at various points of his career to have been 'if it sucks, hit da bricks', and who seems to be singularly good at wriggling out of agreements...watch this space.

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