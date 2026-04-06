Max Verstappen disagrees with Red Bull as team battles F1 crisis

The four-time world champion says there is much work still to do

Max Verstappen is far from thrilled with the new package that Red Bull Racing rolled out on the RB22 and there is no end to the crisis in Milton Keynes just yet.

The frustrated four-time world champion struggled with the car’s balance during the recent Japanese Grand Prix, insisting that the team has a lot of work ahead. His comments come in sharp contrast to the initial optimism expressed by the team and Laurent Mekies.

Before that miserable Suzuka weekend, Red Bull had undertaken a major overhaul in a bid to reconnect with the frontrunners. The team tweaked the sidepod inlet to boost pressure and revamped the chassis along with a completely new floor, designed to improve airflow and generate extra downforce. They also fitted the car with a new engine cover.

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Despite those changes, the weekend did not unfold as planned as Verstappen failed to make Q3, was held up behind Pierre Gasly during the race, and eventually finished eighth with a 32-second gap to race winner Kimi Antonelli.

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Verstappen on Red Bull updates

Verstappen admitted that the updates did not deliver the expected benefits at Suzuka, telling Pit Debrief: “We need to understand this new package better because I’m not convinced it was working as it should. I experienced significant stability issues".

In the coming weeks, the team in Milton Keynes will focus on data analysis ahead of the Miami Grand Prix. “From there, we have to continue refining and work toward a better balance. We also need to gain a clearer insight into the engine and battery management to strengthen every part of our performance,” Verstappen added.

Power is not the issue

Despite the disappointing results and his current ninth-place standing in the World Drivers' Championship, Verstappen stressed that the new Red Bull Ford power unit is not the main problem. His criticism is instead focused on the RB22’s mechanical and aerodynamic setup.

“I think our energy recovery system is working fine. Sure, we could improve on correlation and calibration, but power isn’t our major weakness - even if we aren’t as dominant as Mercedes in that area."

Exit clauses, the clock is ticking

There is of course one massive reason that speed is of the essence, with Verstappen reportedly having an exit clause in his current contract.

Those reports suggest that clause would allow Max to move on in 2027 if he is not in the top two in the drivers' standings by the time the 2026 summer break arrives.

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