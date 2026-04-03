There is hope at last for the team in green

There is hope at last for Aston Martin as F1's crisis team look ahead to a future where their 2026 crisis is finally a thing of the past.

The season so far has been one of utter embarrassment, with drivers struggling to even complete races - mainly thanks to vibrations from the car's Honda power unit.

We found out on the eve of the season opener in Australia that those vibrations were so bad, drivers Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll feared permanent nerve damage from any prolonged exposure.

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After double DNFs in Melbourne and then China, there was a glimmer of light in Suzuka as Alonso did manage to complete the Japanese Grand Prix.

Now lead track engineer Mike Krack is hopeful that by the time the next race rolls around in Miami on May 3, we will no longer have to talk or write about those bad vibrations.

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He said: “We had some measures in place here. There was an issue; we tested something in practice that was a small improvement, but we couldn't use it in the race. So, as Fernando said, it was a little better. It's something we'll continue to work on with our partner, and I'm confident that by Miami we'll have reached a point where we no longer need to discuss this.”

Even with no bad vibrations, Aston Martin are several seconds behind the front runners in 2026 - not what billionaire team owner Lawrence Stroll expected when he hired the sport's foremost design genius, the legendary Adrian Newey. Krack says that gap will take time to close.

Krack admitted: "A miracle couldn't happen in two weeks between China and Japan, and there won't be one in five weeks either. The work is constant. We've seen with our problems since Barcelona that if you work hard for a few months, you can improve reliability to the point where you can at least complete a race. So we won't close the gap in Miami, but we'll try everything to reduce it and see by how much.”

While Aston Martin are undoubtedly improving race on race, Krack points out that so is the rest of the 2026 grid. There is no magic wand that he, Newey or anybody else can wave.

He concluded: "We can’t forget that Formula 1 is never static; they’re not going to wait for us. Our rivals are also working hard and with the intensity of a full season, so it will be difficult to close this gap, and we must be aware of that and push hard. There’s no magic solution."

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