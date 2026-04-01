Haas F1 star announced for new drive

A star of the Haas F1 team has been handed a new full-time racing seat, away from his F1 duties.

After being axed by Alpine after just six races of his rookie season in F1 in 2025, Australian racer Jack Doohan joined Haas ahead of 2026 as the team's reserve driver behind Esteban Ocon and Oliver Bearman.

He had been expecting to be given a full-time seat in Super Formula thanks to Haas' partnership with Toyota, but he was snubbed after a post-season test in which he crashed at the same corner of the Suzuka International Circuit three days in a row.

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Now, it's been revealed that he has been offered a chance to revive his racing career, in a sports car endurance racing series.

Doohan has been announced as part of Nielsen Racing's driver lineup for the upcoming European Le Mans Series, alongside Edward Pearson and Roy Nissany.

Doohan will be racing in the No.24 Oreca 07 LMP2, as the team go for glory in the LMP2 class at tracks including the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Spa-Francorchamps and Silverstone.

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Was Doohan hard done by in F1?

Australian youngster Doohan was hired as a replacement for Ocon at Alpine ahead of 2025.

In preparation for the season, Doohan was handed the final race of the 2024 season at Abu Dhabi, and then went into the next year knowing that Alpine were not going to be challenging for regular points.

But after just six race weekends, Doohan was replaced by Alpine's reserve driver Franco Colapinto. The young Argentine is still in that seat, but in the 21 race weekends since, he has scored just one point, at the Japanese Grand Prix last time out.

It was seemingly the wrong team at the wrong time for Doohan, and he is now left scrabbling to try and revive his racing career, while still being ready to step in at Haas should Bearman or Ocon be unable to compete in any races this year.

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