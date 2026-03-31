close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Japan, 2026

Kimi Antonelli dividing a nation as older generation fall in love with F1 star

Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Japan, 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

Kimi Antonelli dividing a nation as older generation fall in love with F1 star

Ferrari or Antonelli? That is the question

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

Kimi Antonelli has restored hope to F1 fans in Italy, but will their devotion to Ferrari waver as the season progresses?

"Young, charming, and successful. And with a clean-cut, boy-next-door face that even mothers and grandmothers, perhaps casually following motor racing, like."

Surprisingly, these aren't the words of a mother trying to butter up their future son-in-law, but those of Italian media outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport after Antonelli's second grand prix victory at the Japanese Grand Prix.

Antonelli has given Italy cause to celebrate, not only securing back-to-back victories, but also jumping to the top of the drivers' standings thanks to George Russell's fourth place finish.

Italy's first love will always be a Ferrari however, who just so happen to be Mercedes' nearest rivals and are looking to challenge their domination as 2026 progresses.

And reports from Italy suggest there will be divided loyalties this year, with some of the tifosi being tempted over to Mercedes' side by the teenage sensation. As Gazzetta write: "The question 'Who do you support in F1?' no longer has such an automatic answer."

READ MORE: George Russell job is on the line with clock ticking says insider: 'The magic is missing'

When was the last Italian world champion?

Before Antonelli, the last Italian driver to win an F1 race was Giancarlo Fisichella at the 2006 Malaysian Grand Prix, and the last to win back-to-back was Alberto Ascari back in 1953.

You also have to go all the way back to Ascari's time in F1 to find an Italian winner of the drivers' championship, who was the last champion to hail from the country in 1953.

Ascari also won the title in 1952 and Giuseppe 'Nino' Farina is the only other F1 champion, the first driver ever to claim a world championship title in 1950.

Since then, the last proper contender for the title was Michael Alboreto in 1985, who finished second in a Ferrari to McLaren's Alain Prost.

Alboreto won twice that year and stood on a further six occasions, leading the championship until Round 11 at Zandvoort, but four consecutive retirements at the end of the 1985 cruelly denied him the F1 title.

READ MORE: F1 World Champions: The full list from Farina to new king Lando Norris

Related

F1 Mercedes Kimi Antonelli

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

Mercedes partner will team up with Max Verstappen as £23million deal announced

Mercedes partner will team up with Max Verstappen as £23million deal announced

  • 3 hours ago
George Russell job is on the line with clock ticking says insider: 'The magic is missing'

George Russell job is on the line with clock ticking says insider: 'The magic is missing'

  • Today 09:12
Max Verstappen gives update over Nurburgring return after shock disqualification

Max Verstappen gives update over Nurburgring return after shock disqualification

  • 1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari to receive power unit 'boost' in Barcelona

Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari to receive power unit 'boost' in Barcelona

  • 2 hours ago
Computer says no as F1 star George Russell ruined by software bug at Japanese Grand Prix

Computer says no as F1 star George Russell ruined by software bug at Japanese Grand Prix

  • Today 12:55
F1 News Today: Toto Wolff reveals all on Christian Horner as new Aston Martin details emerge

F1 News Today: Toto Wolff reveals all on Christian Horner as new Aston Martin details emerge

  • Today 16:25

Just in

19:55
Max Verstappen gives update over Nurburgring return after shock disqualification
18:55
Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari to receive power unit 'boost' in Barcelona
17:42
Mercedes partner will team up with Max Verstappen as £23million deal announced
16:25
F1 News Today: Toto Wolff reveals all on Christian Horner as new Aston Martin details emerge
15:27
How NOT to get out of an F1 car as Gabriel Bortoleto takes out rival
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Kimi Antonelli dividing a nation as older generation fall in love with F1 star Kimi Antonelli

Kimi Antonelli dividing a nation as older generation fall in love with F1 star

13 minutes ago
Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari to receive power unit 'boost' in Barcelona Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari to receive power unit 'boost' in Barcelona

2 hours ago
Computer says no as F1 star George Russell ruined by software bug at Japanese Grand Prix Mercedes

Computer says no as F1 star George Russell ruined by software bug at Japanese Grand Prix

Today 12:55
Max Verstappen ditches F1 boredom for more Nurburgring action Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen ditches F1 boredom for more Nurburgring action

Today 11:53
Ontdek het op Google Play
x