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Verstappen at Suzuka

'This isn't F1' - Fans rage as drivers lose up to 100km/h at Japanese Grand Prix

Verstappen at Suzuka — Photo: © IMAGO

'This isn't F1' - Fans rage as drivers lose up to 100km/h at Japanese Grand Prix

Suzuka has further exposed the greatest weakness of the 2026 cars

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

The new F1 cars' trial by fire continued at the Japanese Grand Prix and did not end well as fans took to social media to complain about some serious lack of speed.

In an effort to conserve energy for deployment later on in the lap, F1 drivers have been taking corners a lot slower than what we have become accustomed to, with qualifying in particular losing that nail-biting edge where all 22 drivers go flat out.

One way to conserve energy is through 'super-clipping', where the cars can harvest energy while the driver is at full throttle, occurring at the end of straights and into high-speed corners. However, it comes at the cost of power to the rear wheels and as a result top speeds drop.

But this loss of speed into the corners was particularly evident in Japan, where on Friday during free practice fans took to social media to share their outrage.

Suzuka is usually a smorgasbord of delights for F1 drivers, a rollercoaster ride at high-speed with twisty corners and the 130R left-hander, which follows a long drag from the Spoon Curve and is approached at close to 320 km/h.

However, during his long runs in practice, Franco Colapinto's speed dropped from 329 km/h to 231 km/h after 130R while at 100 per cent throttle, a difference of almost 100 km/h.

READ MORE: FIA storm after Mercedes F1 disqualification verdict

F1 fans fume, Albon bemoans lack of high speed

Similarly, onboard footage of Max Verstappen saw him go from 324 to 270kph, to which one fan wrote on X: "Going from 324 to 270km/h while at full throttle just isn’t F1. Something needs to be done asap to fix this because it’ll do more harm than good."

Another reviewed the same footage, and added: "Just watching the speed gradually drop from 324 to 268 through 130R is hurting my soul."

While another simply said: "I can't take you seriously if you're okay with this I'm sorry."

Another looked at the data from George Russell's Mercedes, and wrote: "60 km/h loss and a downshift at 130R for Russell at his fastest lap. Welcome to the pinnacle of motorsport."

It's not just fans who are in uproar, with Williams driver Alex Albon saying on the qualifying experience: "I think what I'm feeling so far this year is that there isn't really any high-speed anymore. Because you're arriving so slowly, basically everything is a medium speed corner now."

The speed loss of the 2026 cars is best exemplified by the F1 analytics account F1 Big Data, who complied the speed lost due to clipping during FP2 at Suzuka, where the average loss was 55km/h.

Driver Team Speed Lost (km/h)
HULAudi46
BORAudi51
BEAHaas52
LAWRB52
NORMcLaren52
BOTCadillac52
VERRed Bull53
LECFerrari53
ANTMercedes53
RUSMercedes54
PERCadillac54
PIAMcLaren55
OCOHaas56
HADRed Bull56
HAMFerrari58
ALBWilliams58
ALOAston Martin60
SAIWilliams61
GASAlpine64
STRAston Martin65
COLAlpine70

READ MORE: Verstappen reacts after disqualification heartbreak'

Sheona Mountford
Written by
Sheona Mountford - F1 Journalist
Sheona Mountford is a motorsport journalist specialising in F1. As a writer and contributor, she covers a wide range of motorsport series from F1 to F1 Academy, responsible for breaking news, live race coverage and in depth analysis of the sport and the culture around it.
View full biography

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