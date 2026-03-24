McLaren boss announces major F1 upgrades as Ferrari and Mercedes put on red alert

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella has revealed when we might see an improvement from the team, following a dismal start to the 2026 F1 season.

2025 world champion Lando Norris is currently sat down in sixth in the drivers' championship, while his team-mate Oscar Piastri is yet to have even started a grand prix in 2026.

Piastri crashed out ahead of his home race in Australia on the laps to the grid, while both Norris and Piastri were unable to start the Chinese GP because of issues with their cars.

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Even when McLaren have been on track challenging, they have looked behind the pace of the Mercedes cars and Ferraris, with Norris finishing fifth in Australia.

Now, Stella has offered an update on the team's start to the season, and when things could start to look a little more rosy for them.

"In Australia, 50 per cent of the deficit was due to poor engine utilisation," Stella told media at the Chinese Grand Prix. "The other 50 per cent was due to cornering performance.

"In Shanghai, we managed to reduce the engine performance gap somewhat. But it's still just as large in the corners. The car's foundation is solid and well-developed. Now, we simply need to improve overall performance.

"We don't expect a radical change at the next race in Suzuka. The first major upgrade package is planned for Miami."

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Can McLaren have another stunning turnaround?

Throw it back to the start of the 2023 season, and McLaren looked like they were one of the worst teams on the entire F1 grid.

But the work that Stella and the team did throughout the season meant that by the end of 2023 they were claiming regular podiums, and by the end of 2024, they were constructors' champions.

The team are now looking for another turn around in their fortunes, albeit not quite so stark.

They look like they could be the third-fastest team on the grid this year, but it's hard to tell due to their lack of consistent running so far.

The gap to Ferrari is big, however, and the gap to the dominant Mercedes team is even bigger. Norris will need the upgrades in Miami to be the shiniest of all silver bullets if he is to challenge for the title once again in 2026.

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