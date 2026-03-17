An Aston Martin F1 insider has emphatically stated that Fernando Alonso must win again in F1, and also addressed chances of his retirement at the end of the 2026 season.

Quite frankly, you wouldn't blame Fernando Alonso if he said, 'nah I've had enough, time to hang up my racesuit and go a drink copious bottles of Rioja on the Costa Brava'.

That he hasn't done so already, after what can only be described as an embarrassing first two races for Aston Martin, is a testament to his competitive spirit and his almost religious conviction he can win again in Formula 1.

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The fact that Aston Martin are unable to finish a race because their Honda engine is causing their drivers unbearable levels of discomfort, is as shocking as it is almost unbelievable. It also begs the question, how long will Alonso put up with such misfortune?

Nevertheless, these are the cards Alonso has been dealt in 2026, and he will be praying the team can turn things around before he fully embraces F1 retirement.

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Will Alonso ever win an F1 race again?

The last time Alonso was victorious in F1, Miley Cyrus was swinging in on her wrecking ball, our biggest concern was horsemeat burgers...and Prince William still had hair (the year was 2013, for those of you still struggling).

Alonso's clear target then, is to win again with Aston Martin, so claims ambassador and former F1 star Pedro de la Rosa. And, at the age of 44, with everything he has been through in the sport, it would surely be marvellous if he managed such a feat.

Speaking on the Spanish programme El Larguero, De La Rosa expanded: "Because it’s Fernando, I’ve always said that in the end justice is always done, right? And in sport, justice would be for Fernando to leave the sport having won.

"If it’s not a championship, then a race — but leaving through the front door, as a great champion deserves, right? There are still 22 races ahead, 20 to be precise, because Bahrain and Saudi Arabia have been cancelled for the moment. We still have to keep dreaming that, there’s a lot of season left to come back.

"I don’t know if it will be Fernando’s last year or not. I think he doesn’t know either, when the time comes, the moment comes, he’ll make the decision.

"But of course, we as a team, regardless of when that moment comes and when Fernando makes that decision, we have to give him a more competitive car. That’s absolutely clear."

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