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George Russell looks at the FIA logo

Mercedes one of six teams to breach FIA curfew at F1 Chinese Grand Prix

George Russell looks at the FIA logo — Photo: © IMAGO

Mercedes one of six teams to breach FIA curfew at F1 Chinese Grand Prix

The curfew is back in place at the Chinese Grand Prix

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

The FIA have announced that Mercedes were one of six F1 teams found in breach of the curfew ahead of the Chinese Grand Prix.

In the build-up to this weekend's action in Shanghai, the FIA announced a curfew tweak during 'restricted period one' due to logistical challenges for tyre supplier Pirelli.

'Restricted period one' is on the Wednesday ahead of a grand prix weekend, and denotes the time that operational and trainee personnel cannot be present at the track for 13 hours, until 29 hours before the start of FP1 on Friday.

Teams were informed however, that the 'restricted period one' of the Chinese GP weekend will be reduced by six hours for a maximum of six team members per outfit, in order to complete tyre preparations.

F1 HEADLINES: Aston Martin short on parts as Alonso preps for Chinese GP nightmare

Mercedes in F1 curfew breach at Chinese GP

Despite this new rule, six teams were found in breach of F1's curfew in the build up to the Chinese GP weekend, with championship leaders Mercedes one of them.

Alongside the Silver Arrows was McLaren, Red Bull, Racing Bulls, Alpine and Cadillac, who, on Wednesday night, all had personnel who were associated with the operation of the car found to be within the confines of the circuit during the 13 hour period which commenced at 17:30 on March 11.

This was 42 hours before the scheduled start time of FP1 and ends 29 hours before the scheduled start time of FP1 at 06:30 on March 12.

All six teams avoided any further action because it was the first of the six individual exceptions permitted during the season.

According to the FIA's sporting regulations, a breach of this curfew for a seventh time at any grand prix weekend, which would include working on F1 cars or F1 car components during this period, would result in both drivers of the offending team having to start the main race from the pit-lane.

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