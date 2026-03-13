Mercedes one of six teams to breach FIA curfew at F1 Chinese Grand Prix
Mercedes one of six teams to breach FIA curfew at F1 Chinese Grand Prix
The curfew is back in place at the Chinese Grand Prix
The FIA have announced that Mercedes were one of six F1 teams found in breach of the curfew ahead of the Chinese Grand Prix.
In the build-up to this weekend's action in Shanghai, the FIA announced a curfew tweak during 'restricted period one' due to logistical challenges for tyre supplier Pirelli.
'Restricted period one' is on the Wednesday ahead of a grand prix weekend, and denotes the time that operational and trainee personnel cannot be present at the track for 13 hours, until 29 hours before the start of FP1 on Friday.
Teams were informed however, that the 'restricted period one' of the Chinese GP weekend will be reduced by six hours for a maximum of six team members per outfit, in order to complete tyre preparations.
F1 HEADLINES: Aston Martin short on parts as Alonso preps for Chinese GP nightmare
Mercedes in F1 curfew breach at Chinese GP
Despite this new rule, six teams were found in breach of F1's curfew in the build up to the Chinese GP weekend, with championship leaders Mercedes one of them.
Alongside the Silver Arrows was McLaren, Red Bull, Racing Bulls, Alpine and Cadillac, who, on Wednesday night, all had personnel who were associated with the operation of the car found to be within the confines of the circuit during the 13 hour period which commenced at 17:30 on March 11.
This was 42 hours before the scheduled start time of FP1 and ends 29 hours before the scheduled start time of FP1 at 06:30 on March 12.
All six teams avoided any further action because it was the first of the six individual exceptions permitted during the season.
According to the FIA's sporting regulations, a breach of this curfew for a seventh time at any grand prix weekend, which would include working on F1 cars or F1 car components during this period, would result in both drivers of the offending team having to start the main race from the pit-lane.
F1 2026 Regulations: Every new rule and car change explained
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
F1 News Today: George Russell issues ‘selfish’ verdict as FIA decision announced on Max Verstappen incident
- 2 hours ago
Just in
Recommended by the editors
F1 ‘set to cancel’ 2026 races this weekend
F1 News Today: George Russell issues ‘selfish’ verdict as FIA decision announced on Max Verstappen incident
F1 2026 Chinese Grand Prix Sprint Race starting grid with penalties applied
George Russell accuses 'selfish' Ferrari of blocking FIA rule change
Latest News
Red Bull make astonishing admission after Max Verstappen Chinese GP horror show
- 25 minutes ago
F1 ‘set to cancel’ 2026 races this weekend
- 59 minutes ago
Adrian Newey blasted for Aston Martin disaster: 'He should have designed the engine'
- 1 hour ago
Mercedes one of six teams to breach FIA curfew at F1 Chinese Grand Prix
- 1 hour ago
F1 champion Lando Norris gets new name for epic charity challenge
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: George Russell issues ‘selfish’ verdict as FIA decision announced on Max Verstappen incident
- 2 hours ago
Most read
FIA announce late Mercedes penalty verdict after front row lockout at Australian Grand Prix
- 7 march
F1 News Today: Adrian Newey in firing line as Aston Martin may deliberately DNF
- 3 march
F1 Qualifying Results: Australian Grand Prix times and positions - Verstappen crashes out, Russell dominates
- 7 march
Aston Martin set to DNF at Australian Grand Prix as Alonso and Stroll fear nerve damage
- 5 march
Honda issue strong statement after Aston Martin DNF at F1 Australian Grand Prix
- 8 march
Where is Christian Horner? Australian Grand Prix goes ahead without former F1 Red Bull boss
- 6 march