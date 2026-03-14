Lewis Hamilton blindsided by Top Gear tribute at Chinese Grand Prix: 'Why did you choose him?'
Lewis Hamilton blindsided by Top Gear tribute at Chinese Grand Prix: 'Why did you choose him?'
Lewis Hamilton was blindsided at a sponsor event in China
Ferrari F1 star Lewis Hamilton was left shocked by the appearance of a Top Gear presenter at a Ferrari sponsor event ahead of this weekend's Chinese Grand Prix.
Hamilton has portrayed a much more positive persona in the early weeks of the season and seems to have banished the previous negativity that surrounded his first season at the team.
Shanghai was the site of his only success of the entirety of the 2025 season, when he claimed sprint race victory, with he and Leclerc both later disqualified from the main race.
With his spirits high, a Shell sponsor event at the circuit ahead of the weekend's race saw Hamilton greeted with a nice message from former Top Gear presenter Richard Hammond, who Hamilton once appeared alongside during an episode of the series all the way back in 2007.
But Hamilton wasn't too impressed by the inclusion of Hammond at the event, appearing completely confused as to why Shell had chosen him for the video wishing Hamilton good luck.
"I’ve never met him before, I don’t really know him," Hamilton said before laughing. "I’ve seen him on TV a couple times but that was very strange, I was not expecting to see him of all people. Why did you choose him?
"I don’t know it could’ve been anyone, I don’t know but it’s nice, the message was really nice, thank you so much.
"But no, I grew up watching his show so it caught me by surprise. He’s a Shell ambassador? I don’t know," the 41-year-old continued before trailing off in confusion.
READ MORE: Hamilton given new look at Chinese GP and fans are all saying the same thing
Clarkson steps in and defends Hamilton
After Hamilton's comments, fans took to social media to remind Hamilton that he appeared on Top Gear twice during the show's stint on the BBC.
The first time was during Hamilton's rookie F1 season in 2007, while the other took place when he had just joined Mercedes in 2013.
Following Hamilton's comments, Hammond's former Top Gear and Grand Tour colleague Jeremy Clarkson stepped in to explain Hamilton's confusion.
Clarkson responded to one fan on X, and said: "In Lewis's defence, James and Richard never met the guests."
READ MORE: George Russell has a message for Lewis Hamilton: 'Shut up and focus'
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