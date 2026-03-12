Martin Brundle has been one of the more positive media voices when it comes to F1's controversial new regulations in 2026, but even he admits there is one "crazy situation" which just has to stop.

The new regs swept into the sport at Albert Park over the weekend as the Australian Grand Prix got the season under way in Melbourne.

While the racing, in particular for casual fans, was exciting at times, it was also criticised as artificial by many more experienced voices. Including the drivers, notably four-time world champion Max Verstappen.

Sky Sports F1 pundit Brundle says he enjoyed the spectacle Down Under, and he is confident that this new era will, eventually, be a success. But there is one thing he cannot condone.

'Super clipping' just has to go

He told Sky Sports F1: "It has always been made clear by the FIA that they would adjust the parameters if and when required, and that unquestionably needs to happen once we have more clarity from a couple more circuits.

"I know there are several suggestions from teams, some along the lines of reducing the kinetic motor output, meaning you can deploy less battery power but for longer, and not having the crazy situation where cars are slowing down towards the end of straights with drivers actually downshifting while still flat out. That's called 'super clipping'... you'll probably not want to know!"

Brundle, former F1 star that he is, is perfectly placed to assess the struggle facing the drivers in 2026 as they try to get to grips with their 'new job'. He says it gives them a challenge which is often fun to watch.

"Despite three largely successful pre-season tests, it's clear that teams and drivers alike remain at the bottom of a steep learning curve as to how to generate and maintain lap speed and consistency, especially given the complexities of the combined electrical and engine propulsion now available, and not least how to recharge a relatively small battery on the fly.

"In the right places the cars look a real challenge to master, which I find enjoyable to watch as the drivers grapple with them on corner exits. But despite being a 100-per-cent dry event in Melbourne, we saw three big and difficult-to-understand crashes for Kimi Antonelli, Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri."

One thing makes Brundle 'grimace'

It is not all positive though, as Brundle admits the new cars in 2026, now so reliant on battery power, will be a complete nightmare in certain conditions.

"I grimace at the thought of controlling these cars on a wet day at - say - Monaco, or a Safety Car restart on a damp cold track on slicks," he reasoned.

"The power delivery is clearly too unsophisticated and unpredictable right now, but it will improve quickly with some proactive mind sets."

Shanghai poses another test for new regs

Now, with Melbourne in the rear view mirror, the show moves on to the Chinese Grand Prix this weekend. And the Shanghai International Circuit will pose one very specific test for the new cars.

"Given all we have learned in Oz I would expect the cars to function a step better in a few days time in China, but that massively long back straight is going to cause some energy problems and complaints. Let's hope there's a stiff tail wind."

