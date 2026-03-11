Fernando Alonso told to face F1 media over Aston Martin nightmare
Alonso will have to do the talking for Aston Martin in Shanghai this time around
Two-time champion Fernando Alonso is set to face the media at this weekend's Chinese Grand Prix having already laid out low expectations for Aston Martin after a disaster start to the season.
With the overhaul of chassis and power unit regulations for 2026 and beyond, Aston Martin recruited the help of Japanese PU provider Honda for their first F1 car designed by Adrian Newey.
Honda itself is not new to the sport and through previous partnerships, has contributed to 14 championships (six constructors' and eight drivers') as an engine manufacturer and power unit supplier.
But whilst Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll would have been hoping to see similar success on the horizon having poured money into the project, his team's F1 partnership with Honda could not have gotten off to a worse start.
At last weekend's Australian GP, both Alonso and his team-mate Lance Stroll were forced to sit out of entire sessions due to ongoing issues with their new power unit and a shortage of parts.
It was this lack of parts that Aston Martin have now confirmed led to Alonso's first DNF of the season, with Stroll hardly able to call the first round of the championship a success having crossed the line last out of the remaining drivers on track and 15 laps behind his nearest competitor.
And now, as the challenge of the first sprint weekend of the season awaits Aston Martin, Alonso has been summoned to face the music during Thursday's media day.
Alonso summoned for FIA Chinese GP press conference
The Spaniard already gave an indication that the Chinese GP may not go well for Aston Martin, telling media last time out that he expects 'no difference' in the vibrations coming from the Honda PU that were said to put their drivers at risk of suffering permanent nerve damage. The 44-year-old vowed to stay optimistic, but he will soon be tested by the media once again as he has been summoned as part of the lineup for an FIA driver press conference in Shanghai.
On Thursday, Alonso will join Alpine star Pierre Gasly and Haas driver Esteban Ocon in the first of two official sit-down media sessions for the day.
The trio will all face questions from F1 media ahead of the second round of the 2026 campaign, with Aston Martin and Honda's ongoing struggles likely to put Alonso at the centre of the presser.
In the second media session of the day, Gabriel Bortoleto, Max Verstappen and Alex Albon will sit down on the FIA sofa to field questions from the press.
The team principals press conference will come the following day, with the top three drivers summoned to the media session after the first sprint race of the season on Saturday, with the top three fastest drivers then set to do the same later that day after qualifying for the main grand prix.
As was the case at last week's Australian GP, the top three finishing drivers from this Sunday's race will then round off the FIA media sessions for the second weekend.
Below is the full schedule, as published by the FIA, please note all times are local (CST).
|Date
|Time
|Driver/Team Member
|Session
|Thursday 12 March
|12:30
|Pierre Gasly (Alpine), Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin), Esteban Ocon (Haas)
|Drivers’ Press Conference
|Thursday 12 March
|13:00
|Gabriel Bortoleto (Audi), Max Verstappen (Red Bull), Alex Albon (Williams)
|Drivers’ Press Conference
|Friday 13 March
|13:30
|Steve Nielsen (Alpine), Jonathan Wheatley (Audi), Laurent Mekies (Red Bull)
|Team Principals Press Conference
|Saturday 14 March
|Post-Sprint
|Top three finishing drivers
|Post-Sprint Press Conference
|Saturday 14 March
|Post-Qualifying
|Top three fastest drivers
|Post-Qualifying Press Conference
|Sunday 15 March
|Post-Race
|First three finishing drivers
|Post-Race Press Conference
