Aston Martin problems pile up as F1 chief explains Australian Grand Prix 'mess'

Aston Martin’s Chief Trackside Officer Mike Krack has admitted that the team’s communications at last weekend's Australian Grand Prix were a 'mess' following a DNF for Fernando Alonso in Melbourne.

The problems continue to pile up for Adrian Newey's new F1 team after both Alonso and his team-mate Lance Stroll shared fears of suffering permanent nerve damage if they attempted to complete between 15 and 25 consecutive laps in the AMR26.

This is as a result of uncomfortable vibrations said to be coming from Aston Martin's new Honda power unit, which has been responsible for a large amount of issues and contributed to a horrendous start to the team's new era.

As expected, Alonso failed to finish last weekend's Australian GP, whilst Stroll crossed the line last out of the drivers who remained on track, albeit 15 laps behind the nearest finisher.

Something which doesn't work in Aston martin's favour is the fact that the second round of the championship is right around the corner, with the full-length Chinese GP and the Shanghai sprint both taking place this weekend.

Aston Martin confirm yet another problem after Alonso's Australian GP DNF

As questions continue to be raised over the Silverstone squad's chances of completing this weekend's race, Aston Martin's chief trackside officer has revealed another issue the team were struggling with in Melbourne last time out.

On lap 15 of the Australian GP, Alonso appeared to have been called into the pits, and given the chatter among Alonso, Stroll and Newey prior to the race about the likelihood of a double DNF, it made sense that the Spaniard had seemingly retired.

But Alonso then came back out onto the track 11 laps later, unretiring himself, prompting confusion in the paddock.

The 44-year-old only lasted until lap 36 before eventually retiring from the race for good, but the team have now admitted that Alonso's mid-race break was actually a result of a communications 'mess', not a decision to retire the car.

Following Sunday's event, Mike Krack was quoted by PlanetF1 as saying: "The pitstop was a mess."

"It was not a mess from the garage side, it was a mess from our side. The communications were basically cross-communicated. You have so many channels and sometimes things go wrong.

"One of the things that we have to acknowledge is that we have not done much and this was the first time live and it didn’t go well. So that is something that we need to go around in the future.”

Krack then confirmed that it was in fact the team's parts shortage that led to Alonso's eventual retirement, adding: "It is common knowledge that we are not rich in any parts, and there wasn’t much to gain from where we were, and we took the decision together."

But the former Aston Martin team principal then added that he felt as if they could have completed the Australian GP, saying: "I don’t have a crystal ball, but I’m quite confident that we could have finished."

When is the next F1 race?

Aston Martin will hope to be back in action for the second round of the F1 2026 season at this weekend’s Chinese Grand Prix.

The main race will take place on Sunday, March 15, at 3pm local time (CST), 7am GMT, and 3am ET, but Shanghai will also stage the first of six sprint races this year, with a full sprint schedule in play for this weekend.

